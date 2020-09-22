KC Council 5499, Ladies’ Auxiliary coordinate aid

PHOTO SUBMITTED

Knights of Columbus Council #5499 and its Ladies’ Auxiliary recently held a “Help our Neighbor” supply drive to benefit those affected by Hurricane Laura. The groups collected over 10,000 pounds (five tons) of supplies and delivered them to people in need in the Iowa, Lake Charles and Sulphur areas. Those participating in the Sept. 12 collection and delivery included, from left, James Winston, Bart Wild, Paul Thibodeaux, Roland LeLeux, Joyce Broussard, Al Leonards, Beverly Hains, John E. Hains, Nelson Wynn, Bradley LaComb, Cyrus Sellers, Blake Henry and Caylyn Henry.