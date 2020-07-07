Sports Briefs

Ragin Cajuns basketball season

ticket renewals underway

LAFAYETTE – Season ticket renewals for Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Men's Basketball are currently underway for the 2020-21 season.

Season ticket prices have been set for the 2020-21 season with seats beginning at $100. Fans who were season ticket holders last season may renew their seat locations online at RaginCajuns.com/MBBTix, or by calling the Louisiana Athletics Ticket Office at (337) 265-2170. The deadline to renew season tickets is August 14.

Louisiana Men's Basketball is also pleased to announce the introduction of Ragin' Rewards, a season ticket renewals rewards program running during the month of July. Renew your season tickets to automatically be entered-to-win exclusive Ragin' Cajuns gear, experiences, and tickets. For more information and FAQs on Ragin' Rewards can be found here.

ULL women’s basketball season

tickets available for renewal

LAFAYETTE – Louisiana Women’s Basketball season tickets for the 2020-21 campaign are now available for renewal.

In what will be the program’s 50th season, those looking to renew can do so for $50. Returning season ticket holders can complete the process online at RaginCajuns.com using Account Manager.

Fans looking to purchase season tickets for the first time can do so by visiting RaginCajuns.com/WBBTix and will also be able to enjoy the $50 price point in honor of the special season.

For more information on Women’s Basketball tickets, fans can call the Louisiana Athletics Ticket Office at (337) 265-2170.

Registration open for

2020 MPCS Triathlon

LAFAYETTE – Registration is now open for the 2020 MPCS Triathlon scheduled for Saturday, August 15. Proceeds from this event will support Miles Perret Cancer Services (MPCS) and its mission to help local families fight, survive, and live with cancer.

The 2020 Triathlon begins at 7 a.m. at Bourgeois Hall. The course includes a 200-yard swim, 8-mile bike and a 2-mile run. This event is perfect for all fitness levels, whether your are new to triathlons or an experienced athlete. Participants can sign up as an individual or as a relay team.

To reserve your spot for the 2020 MPCS Triathlon or to get more information about the Miles Perret Cancer Services and they services they provide, visit milesperret.org or call 337-984-1920.

Miles Perret Cancer Services is dedicated to helping families fight, survive and live with cancer and serves a 10 parish area: Acadia, Avoyelles, Evangeline, Iberia, Jeff Davis, Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary and Vermilion. All Services are comprehensive and always provided at no charge.

No appointment is necessary and there are no qualifications.