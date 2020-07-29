Report: Former LSU football standout Jamal Adams traded from Jets to Seahawks

Article Image Alt Text

Jamal Adams has been traded from the New York Jets to the Seattle Seahawks, according to an NFL report.

Wed, 07/29/2020
BATON ROUGE

Former LSU football standout Jamal Adams is on the move after being reportedly traded from the New York Jets to the Seattle Seahawks, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
The Jets will reportedly receive multiple first round picks in the trade.
Adams was drafted by the Jets in the first round of the 2017 draft and has played his entire career with the team. He’s made two pro bowl rosters during his three seasons in the NFL
His rocky relationship with the Jets was publicized this offseason when Adams, in pursuit of a new extended contract, said on Instagram the team was “a lot of talk no action.”
At LSU, Adams earned first team all-SEC honors and was a second team all-American his final collegiate season.

