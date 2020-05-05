Pony baseball cancels All-Star play for 2020 season

Another one bites the dust.

It all started in early April when American Legion canceled its World Series as well as its eight regional tournaments due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Little League International followed suit last Thursday and canceled The Little League World Series last Thursday.

A day later, another domino fell.

Pony (Protect Our Nation’s Youth), the organization that the Crowley Recreation Department plays under, announced it would be canceling all of its All-Star events in 2020, including it’s World Series events. Two of those were scheduled to be played in Youngsville in early August.

All is not lost just yet, however.

The Crowley Recreation Department still has high hopes of playing both baseball and softball later this summer.

“As of now, we still have (baseball and softball) registration open until May 17,” said CRD director Peter Kirsch. “We are expecting the governor to make an announcement on the stay at home order around the 15th, so if, by some chance, we are able to open up, we will probably leave registration open until the end of May.”

Should things open back up, Kirsch has hopes of picking teams and practicing the entire month of June before beginning league play after July 4.

“I don’t want to get anyone’s hopes up but if we are able to open up in a few weeks, I will leave the registration opened because I will be expecting a huge influx of kids,” said Kirsch. “If we start games in early July, we could play right up until school starts. That gives us a six or seven week window right there to play.”

Kirsch admits that even if the stay-at- home order is rescinded, there will still be challenges in getting the season started.

“I’m expecting some guidelines as far as how many people we can have in the park and stuff like that and that’s going to dictate all of that,” said Kirsch. “We will probably have to get creative with scheduling and stuff like that: maybe play on two fields a night for six nights a week or Saturdays where we would start in the morning and play through the evening.”

Those are challenges Kirsch is more than willing to take on.

“You know, there’s no chance of playing All-Stars this year, but that wasn’t even a thought because we were going to forgo it,” said Kirsch of All-Star play. “The league play is a higher priority than playing All-Stars.

“I think league play will be really fun if we can get it in. With no All-Stars on the line and nobody really being rushed to get the season in, it could be really exciting because the kids are ready to get out and do something.”