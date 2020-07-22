Millers fall short in Southeast Showcase tourney finals

Crowley’s Shop Rite Millers made an impressive run over the weekend, but came up just short on Sunday with an 8-2 loss to Gibbs Construction in the championship game of the Southeast Showcase Series Tournament at BRCC’s Pete Goldsby Field.

The Millers played five games in three days, going 2-1 in pool play to advance to Sunday’s championship round. The locals knocked off No. 1-seed Athletics Gold in the semifinals before bowing out in the finals to Gibbs, which had reached the semifinals of the 2019 American Legion World Series.

In the championship game, the Millers took a 1-0 advantage in the top of the first inning courtesy of one hit and three walks.

The lead was short lived, however.

Gibbs, which finished the season at 23-4, knotted the score at 1-1 in the bottom of the frame and then took the lead for good an inning later with three runs on two hits, a walk and an error that led to three more runs.

The Cardinals added four runs in the third inning.

The Millers scored their only other run in the top of the third on a single to left field by Kye Cary that plated Ethan Mack, who had led off the frame with a double.

The Millers stranded nine runners on the day, including six in scoring position.

They left the bases loaded in the first and third innings and had two runners left in the fifth.

The game was halted after the fifth frame due to the time limit.

Mack, Cary, Julian Harvey, Tristan Doucet and Luke Doucet each had one hit in the loss.

Earlier Sunday, in the semifinal round, the Millers erupted for six runs in the second inning to slip past the Athletics, who lost just two games on the summer, 6-3.

After a pair of walks to start the top of the second inning, Gavin Corzine pushed across the first run of the game on a single to right field. Harvey followed with an RBI single to left and Luke Benoit plated a pair of runs with a double to corner in left. Gavin Vidrine pushed across the final run of the inning when his hard grounder to shortstop was misplayed.

The Athletics cut into the lead in the third inning on a walk and four hits to get within three at 6-3.

A pair of two-out walks gave the Athletics some life in the final inning, but Corzine got the next batter to fly out to center field to preserve the victory.

Vidrine picked up the victory on the mound after surrendering three runs on seven hits and two walks. He struck out three in three innings.

Corzine worked the final three innings on the mound and gave up one hit and one walk. He struck out two.

On Saturday, the Millers rallied from a 2-0 deficit to slip past the Acadiana Blue Jays, 3-2.

The Millers found themselves in a quick 1-0 hole in the first inning when the Blue Jays took advantage of three walks and scored on a wild pitch to take the early lead.

Another walk in the second inning and a single led to another run and a 2-0 advantage for the Blue Jays.

The Millers answered in the top of the third with three runs on three hits, two walks and an error.

Corzine started the rally with a leadoff walk and Tyle Breaux followed with a single. Harvey then came through with an RBI single to left field and Benoit tied things up at 2-2 with a sacrifice fly. Vidrine gave the Millers the lead for good one batter later when his grounder to shortstop was misplayed, allowing Harvey to score.

Neither team could muster any more runs over the final three innings.

Benoit was credited with the victory on the mound after allowing two runs on two hits and four walks. He struck out five in three innings.

Vidrine worked two innings on the mound, allowing one hit. He struck out one.

Mack threw the final frame and surrendered one hit and one walk. He also struck out one.

The Millers had their best offensive output on Friday in a 13-6 victory over the Covington-based Slickers.

Vidrine led the 10-hit attack with a double, a triple and two RBI. Harvey also had two hits.

Doucet plated two runs with a single and Benoit, Mack, Seth Benoit, Addision Landry and Breaux each had one hit and one RBI.

Corzine was credited with the victory on the mound after allowing two runs on four hits. He struck out three.

In the tournament opener, the Millers dropped a 12-5 loss to the Walker Wildcats.

The Millers walked four and committed six errors that led to six unearned runs in the loss.

Cary, Doucet, Harvey and Corzine each had one hit.

The Millers will close out the season this weekend with three games in the LSUE tournament.