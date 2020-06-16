Millers belt out 17 hits in thrashing of Thunder

What a difference a week makes.

Two Saturdays ago, Crowley’s Shop-Rite Millers recorded just three hits in a nine-inning scrimmage against the Thunder, a local travel team.

Two of those were infield singles.

Fast forward a week later and it was a different story altogether.

The Millers (2-0) sent 45 batters to the plate and belted out 17 hits Saturday in a 23-2 thrashing of the Thunder in their home opener at Miller Stadium.

The Thunder actually took a 1-0 lead after the first inning on a walk and an RBI single.

But that was as good as it got for the guests.

The Millers collected six hits and took advantage of five walks in the second inning in scoring 10 runs. A total of 16 batters stepped to the plate in the frame.

Addison Landry had the big blow of the inning when he blistered a three-run double to right-center field. Tucker Babineaux pushed across a run on a bunt single and Landon Broussard had an RBI single to left field during the outburst.

The Thunder cut the lead to eight with a single run in the second inning, but the Millers answered with an RBI double to the wall in right field to push the lead to 11-2.

The Millers’ bats got hot again in the fourth inning when they sent 17 more batters to the plate.

The hosts plated 12 runs on 10 hits and six walks and had the bases loaded with one out when the two teams decided to end the inning.

Landry added a two-run double during the frame. Tanner LaGrange and Broussard each had a pair of run-scoring singles and Ethan Mack, Julian Harvey and Ian Muller each had an RBI single.

Collin Richard, pitching in relief of Broussard, allowed one hit in the fifth before setting the next three batters down in order to end the game by virtue of the mercy rule.

Broussard picked up the victory on the mound after allowing two runs on one hit and three walks. He struck out two in three innings.

Richard, who walked four times and scored once, threw the final two innings, allowing no runs on one hit.

Landry and Broussard led the Millers’ offensive attack with three hits each. LaGrange and Kratzer each added two hits and two RBI, Babineaux was 2-for-3 with an RBI and Seth Benoit had two singles.

In addition to the leaders, Mullen singled and drove in two runs. Mack and Harvey also singled and had an RBI.

The Millers took the Opelousas Indians last night, but results of that contest weren’t available as of press time. Results of that contest will be in Wednesday’s edition.