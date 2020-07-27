Live Oak rallies past Millers in LSUE tourney

Late-inning heroics have become the norm during the Crowley Shop Rite Millers’ 2020 American Legion campaign.

Unfortunately, it has been the Millers’ opposition that has provided most of the fireworks late in the game.

That was the case again Thursday in the local’s opening game of the LSUE Tournament.

The Millers squandered a two-run lead in the top of the final frame as Live Oak rallied for three runs to upend the locals, 6-5.

The Millers struggled on the mound throughout the contest, walking six batters and hitting two.

It was that inconsistency on the mound that hindered the Millers in the final frame.

A leadoff walk and a one-out single gave Live Oak some life before a wild pitch advanced the runners to second and third base. Another walk loaded the bases and ended the day for Millers’ relief pitcher Landon Broussard.

Gavin Corzine took over and hit the next batter on a 2-0 pitch to plate the first run of the frame.

Live Oak tied the game one batter later on a sacrifice fly to deep right field and then took the lead for good on an infield single.

Millers’ third baseman Tanner LaGrange made a diving stab on the ball to keep an more runners from scoring.

Corzine got out of the jam by getting the next batter to ground out to the mound, but the damage was done as Live Oak took a 6-5 advantage.

The Millers went down in order on a groundout, a flyout and a strikeout in the bottom of the frame to end the game.

Millers starting pitcher Mason LeJeune also struggled early on, allowing one run in the opening frame on a single and a pair of walks.

The Millers evened things up in the bottom of the frame when Julian Harvey drew a leadoff walk and eventually scored on a wild pitch to tie the game at 1-1.

A single and a two-out walk in the second inning led way to a two-run single for Live Oak as they took a 3-1 lead.

Addison Landry delivered an RBI single in the third inning to get the Millers within on at 3-2.

Ethan Mack came through with a run- scoring triple in the bottom of the fifth inning before Tristan Doucet and Kye Cary logged back-to-back RBI singles to give the Millers a 5-3 advantage.

The Millers hoped to extend the lead even more with runners at first and third base, but Tyler Breaux got picked off to end the inning.

The Millers also committed two errors on the day that led to a pair of unearned runs.

Mack led the Millers at the plate with two hits, including a triple, and one RBI.

Landry, Doucet and Cary each had one hit and drove in one run.

The Millers closed out tournament play over the weekend with games against Gauthier-Amadee and the Texas Jays.