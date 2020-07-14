Heartbreaking loss eliminates Millers from state tourney

Crowley’s Shop Rite Millers were one out away from a stunning upset as well as a spot in the quarterfinals of the American Legion State Tournament Friday evening.

The Millers had rival Opelousas on the ropes after scoring three runs in the top of the seventh inning to take a 5-2 advantage and they had two outs in the bottom of the frame with one runner on.

That’s when the wheels fell off.

The Millers issued three straight two-out walks and then made an errant throw on a two-run single to right field that allowed the winning run to cross the plate in a heartbreaking 6-5 loss.

“That’s a tough pill to swallow,” said Millers’ coach Chris Quebedeaux following the loss. “It definitely stings. A three-run lead and all we needed was one out and we just couldn’t finish it.

“But I couldn’t be prouder of this group and the way they played tonight. They left it all out there on the field.”

The Millers actually led for most of the game thanks to a pair of solo home runs earlier in the contest.

Indians’ starting pitcher Braxton Gallett, a Loyola University standout and Teurlings’ Catholic product, fell behind almost immediately when Millers’ leadoff man Luke Benoit drilled a1-0 fastball deep over the leftfield wall to start the game.

The Millers pushed their lead to 2-0 three innings later when Rayne High’s Tucker Babineaux crushed a 2-0 offering from Gallett for a towering home run over the left field wall to begin the fourth frame.

Millers’ hurler Peyton Thibodeaux cruised through the first four innings and held the Indians, champions of the 7th District, scoreless until the fifth.

It was then that Indians mounted their rally with three straight hits, including a pair of doubles, to trim the lead to 2-1.

A fielder’s choice by Landon Trosclair, another Teurlings product, knotted the score at 2-2 before a walk loaded the bases again for the hosts with one out.

The Millers were able to minimize the damage, however, when third baseman Tanner LaGrange made a diving stab on a liner and doubled up the runner at third to end the inning.

The Millers regained the lead two innings later with three runs in the top of the seventh.

Julian Harvey started the frame by reaching base on an error before moving to second on a sacrifice bunt by LaGrange.

Back-to-back one-out walks loaded the bases for the Millers and Ethan Mack followed with an RBI single to left. Addison Landry tacked on the final two runs of the frame when he drilled a 2-2 fastball over the center fielder’s head for a double to give the guests a 5-2 advantage.

Thibodeaux gave up a leadoff double to begin the bottom of the seventh before being lifted due to pitch count rules.

LaGrange took over on the mound and struck out Delgado Community College’s Jobee Boone before getting the next batter to fly out to left field.

The Indians took advantage of three straight walks and a single to right field after that to tie the game at 5-5. The throw from right field to the plate got past Millers’ catcher Kye Cary, allowing the winning run to cross the plate.

The Millers’ opening game of the tournament wasn’t as close.

The Gibbs Construction Cardinals, who reached the American Legion World Series semifinals in 2019, scored in bunches through five innings to take a 10-0 mercy-rule victory over the Millers.

Tyler Nichol, Archbishop Shaw’s ace in 2020, stifled the Millers through the first three innings and struck out nine of the 13 batters he faced in three innings.

Seth Benoit broke up Nichol’s bid for a no-hitter with a leadoff single in the bottom of the third inning. Luke Benoit followed with a single, but the next three Millers to step to the plate went down on strikes.

Julian Harvey singled in the fourth inning for the Millers’ only other hit of the day.

The Cardinals went 2-0 in pod play, but were eliminated the following day with a 2-1 loss to Lakeshore’s Bill Hood Titans.

The Indians also bowed out in the quarterfinals on Saturday with a 6-2 loss to American Legion powerhouse Gauthier Amadee.

Gauthier Amadee knocked off Retiff Oil Sunday and Bill Hood took down Peak’s Seafood in the two semifinal contests.

Gauthier Amadee claimed their second American Legion State championship in the last three years Sunday evening with an 8-2 victory over Bill Hood at Lutcher High School.