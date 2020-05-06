ESPN to broadcast Korean Baseball Organization games

ESPN will televise South Korea Baseball Organization games during the 2020 season.

The network began its coverage last night during the league’s opening day.

ESPN will become KBO’s exclusive English-language home as part of an agreement with Eclat Media Group and it will televise six regular-season games per week.

Last night’s season opener between the NC Dinos and Samsung Lions aired on ESPN2 at 1 a.m. ET.

The majority of the other games this season will aire on ESPN2 at 5:30 a.m. ET from Tuesdays through Fridays, 4 a.m. ET on Saturdays and 1 a.m. ET on Sundays.

The agreement includes the postseason and the Korea Series best-of-seven championship.

ESPN announcers will provide commentary in English from their home studios. Karl Ravech and Eduardo Perez will do three games this week.Jon Sciambi, Jessica Mendoza and Kyler Peterson will also call games.