Crowley Post-Signal Football Contest Standings

Thu, 11/05/2020 - 2:56pm
CROWLEY

1. Carter Gibson 51-14
2. Roland Leleux 50-15
3. Barbara Thibodeaux 50-15
4. Don Kernan 50-15
5. Kye Cantey 48-17
6. Catherine LaCombe 47-18
7. Andrew Sarver 47-18
8. Ben Lormand 46-19
9. Patrice LaCombe 46-19
10. Joseph Lormand 45-20
11. Doug LaCombe 43-22
12. Reds Ratz 42-23
13. Mary Leleux 42-23
*Games on the contest that are cancelled due to COVID-19 will be automatic victories for all contestants. Two games on this weeks contest have already been cancelled.

