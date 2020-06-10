CRD registration extended

The Crowley Recreation Department has extended its registration for baseball and softball until Sunday, June 14.

Practice is expected to begin June 17 and run through the July 4th weekend.

Games are slated to begin on July 6. The abbreviated seasons will run through July 31.

Registration fees are $35 per child living inside the city limits and $45 for those residing outside the city limits.

Baseball leagues include: T-Ball (boys and girls ages 3-4), Shetland (boys and girls ages 5-6), Pinto (boys ages 7-8), Mustang (boys ages 9-10), Bronco (boys ages 11-12) and Pony (boys ages 13-14).

Softball leagues for girls include 10U (ages 9-10), 12U (ages 11-12) and 14U (ages 13-14).

For more information call the CRD at 788-4124.