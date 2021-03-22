Church Point golf scramble slated

The Church Point Athletic Department will host a 3-Man Golf Scramble on June 5 at Cajun Pines Golf Club in Branch.

The deadline to enter is Friday, May 28 and entry fee for a 3-man team is $225.

The event will begin at 8 a.m. and lunch will be served ater the round. Bloody Marys and beer will be provided.

Entry forms can be picked up at the school or printed off the Church Point High School Athletics’ Facebook page.

Checks should be made payable to Church Point High School Athletics.

Proceeds from the event will benefit all athletic programs at the high school.

For more information on the event contact John Craig Arceneaux (337-658-4140), Lee Ward Bellard (337-288-2497) or Errol Slu Comeaux (337-351-8022).