LDWF accepting applications for waterfowl group hunts at White Lake WCA for 2020-21

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) is accepting applications until July 15 for waterfowl group hunts for up to 12 hunters per group at White Lake Wetlands Conservation Area (WCA).

The cost of the 2020-21 waterfowl season hunts will be $30,000 for each group and will include two nights at the White Lake WCA lodge and two morning waterfowl hunts. All lottery applications are now only available on the LDWF website at https://la-web.s3licensing.com/LotteryApplications/Info . Those wanting to apply should update or create their customer record similar to purchasing a license and then submit an application. Submission of more than one application is not allowed.

After successfully submitting the application, a non-refundable deposit check made payable to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries in the amount of $2,500 must be mailed to White Lake WCA, P.O. Box 480, Gueydan, LA 70542 by the close of business on Friday July 17, 2020. If the application is selected, the check will be deposited. The applicant will be notified by e-mail and will be required to submit the final payment of $27,500 no later than Oct. 15, 2020.

LDWF will select applicants by a random lottery drawing. When an applicant is selected, they will receive their first choice if it is available. If their first choice has already been filled, they will be selected for their second choice if it is available and so on. Applicants will continue to be selected until all hunts are filled or until there are no more qualified applicants available.

The fee covers up to 12 hunters and includes the following; transportation to and from the airport (Jennings or Lake Charles), all food and beverages, two-night stay at the White Lake WCA Lodge, professional hunting and fishing guides, hunting and fishing licenses, steel shot shotgun shells for waterfowl hunts and steel shot for skeet range, the use of shotguns and fishing gear, as well as bird and fish cleaning and packaging.

On the arrival day, hunters will watch a safety film and then be issued hunting and fishing licenses. If time allows, the group will shoot skeet in the late afternoon hours. Day two starts with a morning waterfowl hunt from 6-9:30 a.m. After the hunt, lunch will be served and that afternoon the group can fish or shoot clay targets on the skeet range or sporting clays course. On day three, a morning waterfowl hunt is scheduled from 6-9:30 a.m. and checkout is no later than noon, after lunch.