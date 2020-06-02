CCA STAR Tournament begins with a bang for two anglers

The CCA Louisiana Statewide Tournament and Angler’s Rodeo (STAR), presented by Chevron, kicked off its 26th year of competition early Saturday morning along the coast of Louisiana. In keeping with the start of STAR tournaments of the past, the first tagged redfish was caught opening weekend and so was the second!

On Saturday morning, James Loup checked his email and saw a STAR advertisement. As he put it, he “broke down and registered.” While he went to work for a few hours, his wife did some further research on the tournament and joined as well. Late Saturday afternoon, they hit the water for a little crawfishing and red fishing. And that’s when it happened, James hooked the first of 100 tagged redfish of the 2020 STAR Tournament. James and his wife then headed to the new weigh station at Nick’s Marina in Lafitte where it was verified.

Pending further investigation and polygraph examination, his cast will net him a brand new Chevy Silverado donated by the Super Chevy Dealers of Acadiana, Baton Rouge and New Orleans.

“We are happy for James, who has been a faithful Ride the Bull participant for years, that he decided to sign up for STAR and it payed off,” said Rad Trascher, CCA Louisiana STAR Tournament Director.

On Monday evening, another first time STAR participant got lucky. Lloyd Pickering, of Baton Rouge, sought shelter during a mid-day rainstorm at Port Fourchon Marina. He asked Kat, who runs the marina, what tournaments are going on this summer and she said only one and handed him a STAR brochure. He decided to fill out the form and send it in. A few hours later Lloyd found a redfish with a red tag in it and quickly returned to the marina to show it to Kat and register it. The fish was then verified at the CCA office on Tuesday morning.

Pending further investigation and polygraph examination, Lloyd’s last-minute decision will net him a Keystone Passport travel trailer from Bent’s RV.

There was also a third tagged redfish caught from the bank in Leeville, this time by an unregistered angler.

“So there are 97 tagged redfish still out there,” says Trascher, “and some incredible prizes including Nautic Star and Mercury boat packages and Gatortail boat packages and that’s just for the tagged redfish division.”

Should the first two tagged fish hold up, the next three prizes are 195 NauticStar and Mercury Outboard boat packages and then the sixth prize thru the tenth prize are Gatortail boat, motor and trailer packages.

“Special thanks to the Super Chevy Dealers and Bent’s RV for providing such great prizes,” said STAR Chairman Snoop Roth. “And we still have a ton of other great prizes including the bonus prize money from Louisiana Sportsman Magazine, so don’t forget to become a subscriber.”

STAR offers over $500,000 in prizes and lasts until Labor Day, September 7, 2020. The tournament spans the entire Louisiana coasts and has over 25 divisions. So there are still plenty of reasons and time to sign up.

“I am so excited!” Loup said. “If you are not a member or signed up for the CCA, please do so, it's a great program that helps protect our favorite pastime.”

Registration for the tournament is only $35 and you have to be a CCA member to participate. To register as well as see a complete list of divisions, weigh stations, sponsors and rules, visit CCASTAR.com.

For more information about STAR, contact Rad Trascher at (225) 952-9200.