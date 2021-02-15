Young powers Lady Dogs past Pine Prairie

When the Iota Lady Bulldogs needed her the most, Avery Young stepped up in a big way.

Young went 5-for-6 from the charity stripe and scored 12 points in the fourth quarter to help the Lady Dogs hang on for a 46-40 victory over Pine Prairie on the Lady Panthers’ home court.

The victory sent the Lady Dogs to 16-7 overall and 7-1 in District 5-3A play.

The Lady Panthers fell to 14-8 and 5-3.

Young was a thorn in the side of the Lady Panthers all night.

After scoring just three points in the opening frame, Young scored 12 points in the second quarter to help the Lady Dogs take a 26-21 advantage at the half.

Leah Hebert hit a shot from beyond the arc and had another basket during an 18-point second quarter for the Lady Dogs.

Young added four more points in the third quarter before her big surge in the final frame.

The Lady Panthers did hold Iota to just six points in the third period, however, and trailed by just one (32-31) entering the final stanza.

Young logged yet another double-double with a game-high 31 points and a team-high 12 rebounds. She also had one assist, one steal and one block.

Hebert followed with seven points, two assists and two steals and Brinna Hebert had five points and seven rebounds.

Madelyn Boone rounded out the Lady Dogs’ offense with one point. She also had six rebounds and two steals.

Brashaylan Doucet and Asia George were the leaders for Pine Prairie with 13 and 12 points, respectively.

The Lady Dogs, who entered Thursday's game at No. 9 in the power ratings, will find out their postseason fate on Monday when the LHSAA releases the playoff brackets.

The first round of the girls playoffs is slated to begin on Thursday.