Wolves, Ladies diamond action sees improvements

RAYNE - Hills and valleys, highs and lows is the way the start of the 2020-2021 baseball and softball season has presented itself thus far for the Wolves and Lady Wolves of Rayne High School.

Following their opening Jamboree win over Crowley High, the Wolves have been busy with road games and tournaments.

In their opening home contest, Rayne High host Cecilia and hand the Bulldogs a 13-0 shutout.

The Wolves scored seven runs in the very first inning and continued slapping the ball for the win.

In the Cecilia High School Tournament played Feb. 25-27, the Wolves were 2-1.

Rayne claimed 3-0 a win over Opelousas Catholic, a 4-0 win over Beau Chene, but dropped a 3-9 contest to Ascension Episcopal.

The Wolves also participated in the Covington Tournament on March 5-6, splitting four games at 2-2.

Rayne claimed a 13-1 win over Northlake and slipped by Archbishop Hannan with a 7-6 score before falling to St. Thomas Aquinas 2-3 and Covington High 4-9.

Following a trip to Opelousas Catholic and Breaux earlier this week, the Wolves were set to travel this weekend for the Tioga Tournament where they will face off against Buckeye, Jena and Pineville, followed by a road contest on Tuesday, March 16, at Kaplan.

They will return home on Saturday, March 20, when they host Notre Dame during a double-header at Gossen Memorial Park here.

Lady Wolves

The Lady Wolves took some “hard knocks” in the first couple outings, falling to Kaplan High and intra-parish rival Notre Dame.

Rayne opened their season with a home contest on Feb. 22 hosting the Lady Pios. After a couple of scoreless innings the Notre Dame bats starting knocking for a 13-0 Lady Pios win.

Another home game on Wednesday, Feb. 24, the Lady Wolves hosted Kaplan High School. The Rayne offense fell flat as the Pirates collected a 16-2 win over the Lady Wolves.

Rayne High collected a win in the St. Thomas More Grand Slam Tournament held Feb. 26-27 at St. Julian Park in Broussard.

The Lady Wolves claimed a 17-7 win over St. Louis High, while falling to Sacred Heart 3-13 and Erath 0-15 during tournament play.

During a roas contest on Monday, March 1, the lady Wolves traveled to Ascension Episcopal where they collected a 20-6 win.

In a home game at Gossen Memorial Park, the Lady Wolves fell hard to Iota High School as the Rayne bats fell flat to a strong Bulldogs pitching staff.

Rayne hit the road once again to St. Julian Park in Broussard on March 5-6 during the South Louisiana Challenge Tournament.

The Lady Wolves split decisions with a 25-13 win over East Ascension and a 5-12 loss to Lakeside.

In a Monday contest at South Beauregard, the Lady Wolves fell hard, 1-16.

The Lady Wolves were slated to open district play on Tuesday at Eunice High, followed by a road contest at North Vermilion today (Thursday).