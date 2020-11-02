Wolves cruise past North Vermilion

The Rayne High Wolves ended Homecoming Week on a good note Friday with a 49-7 win over North Vermilion.

The win evens out the Wolves’ district slate at 1-1, rebounding from last week’s tough overtime loss at Eunice.

“This is the first time since I’ve been here as head coach that I thought we dominated the game from start to finish,” stated Kaine Guidry as he’s in the middle of his second year as Rayne’s head coach.

“I’m very proud of our team and their effort tonight,” Guidry continued.

“The offensive line played very well in aiding Ron (Charles) to tally 219 yards and score five TDs.

“Also, Darian Chevalier had 85 yards on 13 carries. Any time we rush for nearly 400 yards it was a very good night.

The Wolves racked up 416 total offensive yards for the win, the majority of those yards (392) on the ground behind a few key running backs.

Leading the Rayne High rushing corps was Charles with 214 yards on 23 carries. He also ran in five of the team’s seven touchdowns of the night.

Completing the rushing yards were Chevalier with 13 carries for 81 yards and one TD; Joseph Emilien with four carries for 67 yards and a TD; Bleyton Francis with two carries for 25 yards; and Reid Dupont with five carries for 16 yards.

Rayne quarterback Colin LaCombe was limited to four completions for 24 yards.

LaCombe’s receivers were Devion Francis (2-for-10 yards), Lexx Guidry (1-9) and Reid Dupont (1-5).

“Our defense executed the game plan very good and we held them to about 150 yards total offense,” Guidry noted about the Rayne defense for the night.

“I’m very pleased to see Landon (Richard) with those two interceptions in the first half to set up a couple scores for us. He and others had some key plays tonight.”

Allowing North Vermilion only 159 total offensive yards was a stingy Rayne defense, led by Trevon Williams, Durrell Weathersby and Roderick Freeman, each recording four solo tackles. Williams and Weathersby each donated one assist and a quarterback sack, while Freeman collected two tackles for a loss.

Rico Price and Darian Chevalier wrapped up two solo tackles each, while Deuce Comeaux tallied two solo tackles and a tackle for a loss.

Rounding out the Rayne defense for the night were Bleyton Francis, Desmond Mouton, Ganon Venable, Landon Richard, J’sia Eaglin, Andre Breaux, Will Arceneaux and Robert Breaux, with Richard recording not one, but two interceptions against the Patriots’ passing game.

Rayne began their scoring in the first quarter with Brandon Richard’s first interception of the ballgame, setting up the Wolves at the 48 yard line. From there, Charles, Chevalier and Dupont hit the seams provided by the offensive line for the scoring drive, completed with a 14-yard TD run by Charles, his first five on the night. Deuce Comeaux split the uprights for the extra point, giving the Wolves a 7-0 lead to end the first quarter of play.

The second quarter scoring began early for the Wolves with a 77-yard TD drive.

LaCombe connected with Dupont for a pass completion to begin the long drive, followed by productive runs by Charles, Chevalier and Dupont with Charles once again seeing the endzone for a Rayne TD. Comeaux added the extra point for a 14-0 lead for the halftime break.

The second half saw the Wolves put things away scoring five touchdowns for the district win.

Charles scored the final three of his rushing touchdowns, extending Rayne’s lead to 35-0 in the third touchdown.

Rayne scored on their very first drive of the third quarter on a 40-yard drive, ending on a Charles 14-yard TD run.

Rayne’s defense set up the second score of the quarter, compliments of a fumble recovery by Landon Richard at the 31-yard line. Francis made two quick runs for 25 yards, followed by another Charles touchdown from six yards out.

The final score for the Wolves in the third quarter was again set up by the Rayne defense; this time, holding the Patriots on fourth and five, giving Rayne possession at the 43-yard line. That score only needed one rush by Charles, scoring on a 43-yard TD run for a 35-0 Rayne lead going into the final quarter of play.

The fourth quarter was no different from the rest of the game as the Rayne defense set up yet another scoring drive. A bad snap by the Patriots on a punt attempt was fumbled and recovered by Rico Price, placing the Wolves at the 39-yard line. A couple of runs by Chevalier and Mark Senegal set up a 15-yard TD run by Chevalier for a 42-0 lead just seconds into the fourth quarter.

North Vermilion was able to touch the end zone on their next drive, a three-play, 75-yard drive completed with a short TD pass, leaving the score at 42-7.

But, the Rayne offense had one more score in them, this one coming from their reserves who were able to get some plays in. In a one-play drive, Joseph Emilien took around the corner for a long 68-yard touchdown run and the 49-7 finale.

“This win is a quality win after a tough overtime loss last week,” Guidry noted.

“Special teams were very solid, and all in all, a very good dominating win.