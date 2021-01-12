Top-ranked Fairview cruises past Lady Warriors

The Fairview Lady Panthers knocked down 13 3-pointers on Friday in a 84-47 victory over the Midland Lady Rebels.

The top-ranked Lady Panthers improved to 19-3 with the victory.

The Lady Rebels, ranked No. 4 in Class B, fell to 6-9.

The hosts took control of the game from the opening tip by draining six shots from beyond he arc in the opening frame.

Coco Williams hit two of those long balls and scored 10 of her game-high 22 points in the first quarter to help the Lady Panthers race out to a comfortable 26-9 advantage.

Sage Wimberly got going for the Lady Rebels in the second period and scored nine points. Gracie Miller added a 3-pointer, but the deficit still increased to 20 (45-25) entering the break.

The Lady Panthers caught fire again to start the second half.

Williams and Rylee Jinks combined for 18 points and they Lady Panthers exploded for 29 points to increase the cushion to 43 (74-31).

The Lady Rebels outscored the hosts 16-10 in the final stanza.

Jinks added 21 points in the victory and Rylee Cloud had 19.

Wimberly paced the Lady Rebels with 16 points. Miller also scored in double figures with 11.

In addition to the leaders, Myra Carlson added eight points, Marlie Boudreaux scored seven and Caitlyn Boudreaux finished with five.

The Rebels were also on the losing end in the boys game, falling to the No. 5-ranked Panthers, 59-48.

No other information on that game was reported by the school.

Midland opened district play last night with a road trip to Bell City.

The Lady Rebels and Rebels return to action on Friday when they travel to Hathaway for another league tilt. The girls game is slated for 6 p.m. with the boys game to follow.