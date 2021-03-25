Spell hits for the cycle in Lady Pios 6-2A opener

In softball, slappers are typically fast girls who hit the ball on the ground and utilize their speed to beat out throws at first base.

Keleigh Spell is not your typical slapper.

The Notre Dame freshman does possess speed, but she has power as well and that was on display Tuesday during the Lady Pios’ district opener against Lafayette Christian Academy at Bronco Park.

Not only did Spell hit her first home run of her high school career, she recorded an even rarer feat by hitting for the cycle in Notre Dame’s 20-1 victory over the Knights.

“She has been on the fence a few times, but tonight was her first out-of-the park home run,” said ND coach Dale Serie of his freshman phenom. “She has a good combination of power and speed so we were excited to see her get one out.”

Spell’s home run, which she hit to the deepest part of the park in center field, occurred in the top of the fifth during a 10-run inning for the Lady Pios.

Spell led off the game with a double in the first inning and she singled to right field in the second. Her triple was a shot down the right field line in the third inning.

“It’s a very rare feat (hitting for the cycle) but she’s been swinging it very well for us,” said Serie. “She’s been hitting it with power and hitting it pretty deep, so she’s been able to work those allies.”

Spell wasn’t the only player the Knights had trouble with, however.

Corine Poncho also logged four hits, including a double and a home run, as well as six RBI. Callie Maitre added three hits, including two home runs, and six RBI.

Maitre hit a leadoff home run in the fourth inning and a three-run blast in the fifth.

Poncho also had a three-run home run and a two-run double in the fifth inning.

Maitre’s home run in the fourth inning was the first of the season for her.

“Callie has been trying to find her identity at the plate so we’ve been focusing on trying to get her to be a little more aggressive and attack the zone early,” said Serie of Maitre. “She’s got real big home run power. (On) her first one, she hit the top of the scoreboard. And she does that often at practice.”

Macey Freed also blasted a home run in the fifth inning, a two-run shot to right field.

Rounding out the offensive onslaught for the Lady Pios were Jillian Bourgeois and Caylyn Henry with two hits and one RBI each and Abigail Savoy had a double and one RBI. Maddie Murrell and Morgan Alleman each finished with a double.

The Lady Pios have now hit 63 home runs as a team and are on pace to break the national record, which is believed to by 82 set back in 2009 by a team out of California.

Serie’s squad was schedueld to take on Westgate yesterday and they are slated to play at Cecilia today.

The road gets tougher over the weekend when the Lady Pios participate in the Live Oak Tournament. They will take on Class 4A Vandebilt Friday and then round out the tournament with a pair of games Saturday against Class 4A’s Franklinton and Class 5A’s Live Oak.

“This will be another good test for us,” said Serie of the tournament. “I want to take them to the deep water and see if we can swim. But if we can’t, I want to see us fight a little bit, tread water and be able to come out of there with our head above water.

“There’s a plan for everything we do. If it was about protecting a record or anything like that, then we’d pick other tournament to go to but we want to be tested.”