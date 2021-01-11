South Beauregard sweeps Iota

The Lady K’s of South Beauregard went on a 12-0 run to start the game and never looked back in a dominating 67-36 victory over the Iota Lady Bulldogs.

The Lady K’s, ranked No. 3 in Class 3A improved to 10-2 with the victory.

The Lady Dogs fell to 9-6.

From the start, Iota had no answer for the Lady K’s pressure defense and struggled to get shots to fall until midway through the opening frame.

Avery Young finally broke the drought with back-to-back three-point plays to trim the deficit to six (12-6) with just under four minutes remaining in the first period.

Dayla Simon had 12 points in the frame for the Lady K’s and the guests pushed the lead back to nine (24-15).

The pace slowed in the second quarter, but the Lady K’s were able to increase their lead to 11 (35-24) entering the break.

Young scored seven of the Lady Dogs nine points in the quarter.

The Lady K’s widened the gap in the third frame by outscoring the hosts 10-2.

The Lady Dogs went scoreless for the first five minutes of the quarter before Young hit a shot in the lane.

The two teams went back and forth early in the fourth quarter before the Lady K’s closed out the final four minutes on a 14-3 run.

Simon scored nine points in the fourth quarter and led all scorers with 23 points. Kayleigh Hudler also scored in double figures for the Lady K’s with 12 points, all from beyond the arc.

Young paced Iota with 22 points. Leah Hebert and Brinna Hebert each added six points in the loss and Peyton Sittig had two.

Things didn’t go much better in the nightcap.

In the boys game, the Knights surged out to a big lead in the first half and fended off a late rally by the hosts to take a 60-44 victory.

The Bulldogs fell to 12-4 with the loss.

The Knights (6-5), ranked No. 12 in Class 3A, went on an 11-4 run to end the first quarter and then outscored the Bulldogs’ 11-6 in the second quarter to take a 17-point advantage (32-15).

Cole Breaux and Parker Story combined for nine points in the third quarter and Iota was able to trim the lead to 10 (41-31).

Keelan Wriborg’s 3-pointer and Breaux’s putback with 5:50 remaining in the final frame got the Dogs within seven at 43-36.

That was as close as it would get, however.

The Knights outscored the Bulldogs’ 17-8 down the stretch.

Parker Story paced the Bulldogs with 11 points and Wriborg added nine. Breaux followed with eight points, Andrew Thibodeaux and Owen Daigle each scored six and Kyle Guidry finished with four.

Zach Blackwell and Malachi Mclhaney led the Knights with 16 points each. Collin Gunter and Kyler Kibodeaux also scored in double figures with 12 and 10 points, respectively.

Up next for Iota is another stiff challenge on Tuesday when the two teams travel to Prairie Ronde to take on Northwest in a District 5-3A doubleheader.