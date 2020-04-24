Season Review: Lady Pios were on track for 3-peat

The Notre Dame Lady Pios softball team was cruising toward what it hoped would be a third straight state championship this spring when out of nowhere, their dreams were suddenly dashed by an opponent no one saw coming - the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The virus, known as COVID-19, has devastated populations and economies around the world, forcing businesses and schools to close and sports at all levels to abruptly end.

The final decision to end the 2020 school year in Louisiana was made by Gov. John Bel Edwards on April 13.

“It is unfortunate what’s going on, but our girls understand it and understand the severity of the situation,” said ND second year coach Dale Serie said of the events regarding the virus.

“It’s just unfortunate for them and a lot of people. It’s a hard pill to swallow.

“Our goal every season is to compete at the highest level that we can and to win championships; and I liked our chances this year. I liked the makeup of our team and I thought we had a really good chance to win another championship.”

Since 2003, the Lady Pios have played in the state tournament 12 times, made six title game appearances and won four state championships.

As for 2020, Serie had good reason to have such lofty goals.

Offensively, the Lady Pios were putting up eye-popping numbers through the first 14 games of the season.

Leading the charge was Notre Dame’s abbreviated version of murders row - Maci Bergeron, Abigail Savoy and Corine Poncho.

That trio, batting two through four in the lineup, combined for a .517 batting average as well as 29 home runs, 18 doubles and 86 RBI. The three standouts combined for 145 at-bats and between them, they drew 20 walks and struck out just three times.

“Those three players are special and they are special in their own way because they all bring something special to the table, defensively, offensively, just everything that they embody,” said Serie of his three sophomore standouts. “And with them batting behind each other, it allowed them to get their opportunities to hit because you can’t really intentionally walk one. Those three gave us a chance to change the score with one swing.”

Bergeron, who hit 22 home runs during her freshman season, had 15 home runs and 42 RBI while hitting for a .481 clip through the first 14 games.

Poncho led the team in average, hitting .604 with seven home runs, 10 doubles and 24 RBI. Savoy hit for a .465 clip with seven home runs and 20 RBI.

What made those stats even more impressive was the fact that the Lady Pios still had 20 regular-season games remaining when play was halted.

Better yet, those three sophomores weren’t the only offensive weapons at Serie’s disposal.

Junior Morgan Alleman set the table for the big three as the leadoff hitter by hitting .488 with nine doubles and three triples.

“Morgan led our team in average last year and she may get overlooked, but she constantly has multi-hit games for us,” said Serie. “She always has a good day at the office and she is a big part of what we do because it is not often that she doesn’t get on base.”

The Lady Pios also started three other sophomores in Natalie Brown, Maddie Murrell and Caylyn Henry and all three were productive at the plate as well.

Brown, a slapper, had the second highest average on the team at .600 with a pair of home runs and 10 RBI and Murrell hit .333. Henry added a .294 average.

Freshman Callie Maitre was also a force, hitting .540 with two home runs and 16 RBI.

Another freshman who logged significant playing time was Macy Freed, who hit .421 in 19 plate appearances, and drove in eight runs.

“We can hit it real well,” said Serie.

After losing ace hurler Sydnei Simon to graduation last year, the Lady Pios turned to Alleman as the leader in the circle. Serie has also used a stable of pitchers, including freshman Maleigh Dalcour, Maitre and Addy Gautreaux. Bergeron even stepped from behind the plate to log a few innings on the mound.

“All of our pitchers are position players and pitchers,” said Serie. “In the past, we’ve had pitchers who were position players.

“I thought all of our pitchers did a good job, but that’s something we’re going to tackle really hard this summer is getting better in the circle.”

Overall, the cancellation of the 14-game 2020 season was disappointing, but Serie and the Lady Pios have a very bright future to look forward to.

While most teams suffer losses due to graduation, Serie returns all of his starters for next season and loses just one senior, Ellen Brown.

And with no playoffs this year, the Lady Pios will still be the two-time defending champions entering 2021 and the 3-peat is looking even more promising.

“I’m extremely excited about heading into next season,” said Serie. “We have a ton of talent that is returning; we have some experienced players that got their feet wet last year that will be able to push players for time and I think we will be competitive enough to where we will have some really good intrasquad games over the summer.

“We really like our chances. Even when this sophomore group leaves, I like our chances three, four years after that. I think we have something really, really good with this program and I look forward to us being a competitor every year.”