Season Review: Lady Dogs off to best start since 2014

The word that best describes the Iota Lady Bulldogs’ 2020 prep softball season would simply be “explosive.”

And that would be putting it mildly.

The Lady Dogs were averaging just over 11 runs per game and their 11-1 record before play was halted was their best start since 2014, when they went 24-5 and reached the Class 3A quarterfinals.

“When you get off to a start like that, it’s tough to see the season cut short,” said IHS head coach Leah Marcantel. “You know, the kids have been working really hard since June of last year.

“We worked out three days a week during the summer, played summer games and worked out all fall long...then when you see all that hard work come to fruition, it’s all taken away from you.

“When I had to tell them that we weren’t going to play the rest of the season, it was pretty tough.”

Losing the season was difficult on the entire team, but especially on seniors Maddie Link and Riley Crochet.

Crochet, however, was sidelined before the season even started due to knee surgery, but she could have possibly played late in the playoffs.

“Riley has played every year and it would have been nice to have her at least play one game had our season got pushed back instead of canceled,” said Marcantel.

Link, on the other hand, was having a breakout year for the Lady Dogs after transferring from Notre Dame prior to last season.

The senior shortstop led the Lady Dogs in nearly every offensive category while hitting out of the leadoff spot.

Link posted an impressive .697 batting average after going 23-for-33 with 10 doubles, two triples and one home run. She also scored 20 runs and logged 15 RBI.

“Maddie came along and she’s kind of like the total package,” said Marcantel. “She has power and speed, so if she hits the ball anywhere in the outfield, you’re looking at starting the game off with a double.”

The top five hitters in the Lady Dogs lineup, including Link, combined for 95 hits, including 30 doubles, four triples and seven home runs. That group also accounted for 73 RBI.

“It was impressive to watch,” said Marcantel of the top half of her lineup. “These juniors have played a lot their entire careers and I think they were playing well together.”

Dixie Guidry followed Link in the two-hole and hit .535 with three doubles and 13 RBI and Maci Wright batted third with an average of .395 with seven doubles, one triple and one home run to go along with 17 RBI.

“Dixie can play the short game well,” said Marcantel of Guidry. “She’s a slapper, but she can drive the ball through the outfield.

“Then you have Maci, who is strong as an ox and she has a very level swing. She puts it on a rope a lot of times.”

Kylie Welsh was the Lady Dogs’ cleanup hitter and posted an average of .462 with six doubles, one triple, two home runs and a team-high 19 RBI. Junior Peyton Dubose rounded out the group in the five-hole and hit .519 with four doubles, three home runs and nine RBI.

“Kylie is the kid that is always putting in extra work and she has a lot of power as well,” said Marcantel. “And Peyton is real smooth and she’s pretty to watch. She has a pretty swing and when she makes contact, that ball is put on a rope.”

While the top five hitters in the lineup were impressive, the bottom half also had a lot of success. Charly Sensat hit .375 with a triple and four RBI, Amelie Armand posted a .304 average with three RBI and Gretta Fontenot hit for a .333 clip with a double, a triple and three RBI. Chloe Ortego added an average of .368 with two doubles, three home runs and six RBI.

In addition, Laura Sonnier had six hits and three RBI, Paisley Miller, Joselyn Fruge and Aydah Douget each had three hits and Hailey Cormier had one.

“Our entire lineup really hit well,” said Marcantel. “We did a whole lot of mental training and I think they were all mentally ready in the batters box.

“Not only our top nine, but some of the other girls had success as well early in the season.”

The Lady Dogs weren’t only dominant on the offensive side.

They were equally as impressive in the circle with their one-two punch of Fontenot and Fruge.

Fontenot, a junior, went 6-1 on the season after allowing 24 runs (17 earned) on 37 hits and 12 walks. She struck out 16 in 38 2/3 innings.

Fruge, a sophomore, was 5-0 after allowing nine runs (three earned) on 23 hits and 14 walks. She struck out 53 in 35 1/3 innings.

“They compliment each other really well,” said Marcantel of her two pitchers. “Greta is more of a finesse pitcher and she will hit the spot that I want her to hit. She is more of a defense makes plays type of pitcher.

“Joslyn is our strikeout pitcher. She throws hard and gets ahead in counts and she has a really good changeup.

“Like I said, they compliment each other well and I’m really excited to have them back working together again next year.”