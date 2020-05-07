Season Review: Cradeur’s Gents exceed expectations

With a plethora of young talent and only one senior, Crowley High baseball coach Chad Cradeur was optimistic heading into the 2020 prep season.

On one hand, he had four returning starters from the 2019 season.

On the other hand, however, he was replacing the veterans lost to graduation with newcomers, including a pair of freshmen, and two of his returnees were still young sophomores.

Needless to say, it was a rebuilding year for the Gents.

“We knew it was going to be tough being how young we are with a few freshmen playing and a lot of sophomores on the field,” said Cradeur. “But, going into it, I was probably the most optimistic about the season as I have been in the last three or four years, mainly because we bought in two awesome assistant coaches.”

Prior to the school year, Denver Brown was hired on from Welsh and former Crowley High standout Mackay Mouton joined the staff as a non-faculty coach and the duo has made an immediate impact according to Cradeur

“Now we have a philosophy. We have a philosophy defensively, on the mound and now offensively,” said Cradeur. “And I thought offensively, we were tremendous. We went through a stretch where we went like four games in a row where we maybe took one third strike looking.

“This team is defined by how they fight. It’s no secret, we don’t have the biggest guys and the most talent, but we’re going to fight every single game. That’s the mentality that we’ve been hoping for and this team was a pleasure to coach this year.”

That fight helped lead the Gents to a 3-5 record prior to the season being canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Of their five losses, two of those were to teams in a higher classification than the Gents - 5A’s H.L. Bourgeois and 4A’s Plaquemine. They also lost close decisions to a 7-3 Bunkie squad and a 8-3 Delcambre team as well as Class 1A’s Catholic Pointe Coupee, which finished with a record of 11-1.

“You know, I was harder on this group than I have been on teams over the past few years and it’s because I care about them so much and I know how good they can be,” said Cradeur.

The Gents’ first victory was an 11-0 shellacking of Ville Platte in their home opener. They followed that with a 19-9 win over parish rival Church Point before pulling off their biggest victory, a 3-2 victory over former district foe Mamou.

“The main thing that came from this season is that, now, we are getting over the hump of not getting embarrassed and being able to beat a quality team,” said Cradeur. “We haven’t really had a defining, quality win on our record in a few years and when we beat Mamou, that was the thing that told me, as a coaching staff and a team, that we’re doing something right.”

That victory over Mamou was also a statement game for Hanks, the Gents’ lone senior.

Hanks, a three-year starter for the Gents, made his final appearance on the mound in a Crowley High uniform that day and baffled the Green Demons, allowing just three hits. He walked just one and struck out a season-high nine in earning the complete-game victory.

“Randy pitched one of the most impressive games that I’ve seen in years that day,” said Cradeur. “We haven’t had a guy throw a complete game in a very long time and for him to step up as a senior and throw that well, there’s no doubt that was an MVP performance. I thought that was a defining moment in his career.

“What better way to go out than to throw an absolute gem in your final game?”

Dawson Hoffpauir and Ryan Trahan, both sophomores, played a huge role in the victory as well by combining for five of the Gents’ seven hits on the day. T.J. Mire and Logan Venable each had an RBI.

Those four players were also the team’s offensive leaders throughout the shortened season.

Mire, a junior center fielder, led the team with a .417 batting average. He collected 10 hits, including two doubles, and drove in seven runs.

Hoffpauir followed with a .385 average to go along with one double and two RBI and Vidrine, a junior catcher, hit .381 with three doubles and a team-high nine RBI.

Trahan, a sophomore left fielder, hit .318 with one double and five RBI.

Freshman Kyle Deville followed with a .304 average and drove in seven runs and junior outfielder Brock Ordogne hit .300 with two RBI.

Sophomore Randy Fontenot racked up seven hits, including two doubles and seven RBI and Hanks had six hits and one RBI. Freshman Micah Marceaux added four hits and junior speedster Tyron Goodley had a double, a triple and two RBI.

“Looking at the numbers, from last year to this year, we improved in almost every single offensive category,” said Cradeur. “Our team average has improved and we were starting to score runs.

“We took a step back from bunting and we did more hitting and running. Just having them just swing and having confidence in them and them having confidence in themselves and it showed in their averages.”

Hanks was the leader on the mound with 14 2/3 innings logged. He allowed nine earned runs and struck out 19 batters.

Hoffpauir followed with 9 1/3 innings on the mound where he gave up just five runs and struck out six. Fontenot and Trahan combined for just over 15 innings of work while Mire, Marceaux, Ordogne and Vidrine also saw mound time.

“I thought that the pitching side of it would be our strong point entering the season,” said Cradeur. “We threw a lot of guys and I thought they pitched well for not really having a lot of varsity experience entering this year. Randy (Hanks) was the only one that had thrown varsity baseball prior to this year.”

The positive note is that Cradeur will have some experience next season as all but Hanks return to what could be a very deep and talented pitching staff.

Hanks does leave some big shoes to fill, however.

“Unfortunately, the season ended and I feel for Randy Hanks,” said Cradeur. “But, we want our guys to experience adversity and now, what more adversity can they face than having their season taken from them.

“This will be a huge leaning point and we’re going to grow from this. There were a lot of good things coming from this season and I think going into next year, there’s going to be a lot of positives.

“We’re going to continue to ask the guys to step up, but I have a lot of confidence in this group, that they’re going to fight and be what we’ve been asking for for a while.”