Season Review: CHS Ladies show promise in rebuilding year

The 2020 prep softball season was expected to be a rebuilding season for the Crowley Ladies.

Not only did they lose six starters to graduation after the 2019 campaign, the Ladies lost two of their three coaches, including head coach Josh Schrader, who guided the squad to a Class 4A semifinal appearance in 2018.

Needless to say, expectations weren’t exactly high.

Jacob Aguillard, the lone returning coach from a season ago, knew that.

And he was up to the challenge.

“I knew we were going to have some big shoes to fill this year,” said Aguillard. “We lost six starters that were part of over 90 victories during the high school career. That’s tough.

“But I felt that the group behind them had some talent; they just lacked some experience. I mean, overall, I felt we had a pretty solid group (this year), we just had to take some lumps.”

The lumps weren’t as bad as some may have expected.

The Ladies went 3-1 in the first two weeks of the season before going 1-3 after that prior to the season being halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I thought we might struggle during the first few weeks because the new starters would have to get acclimated and get used to playing at the varsity level,” said Aguillard. “But the girls worked really hard coming into the season and we saw some early success.

“Even in the last four games, even though we came up short, I felt we were moving in the right direction and we were really playing well. We just ran into some really good teams.”

In fact, all four of the Ladies’ losses were to quality opponents, including Class 3A powerhouse and No. 1-rated Kaplan and last year’s Division IV state semifinalist Sacred Heart. The other two losses were to Class 4A’s St. Scholastica and Rosepine, which was in the Top 10 in Class 2A.

Aguillard attributes his team’s success to the leadership displayed by his senior class.

“The whole senior class, every time we were in the batting cages, the seniors kind of took the younger players under their wings and they were teaching them,” said Aguillard. “I was pretty much by myself (coaching) so that was a big help.

“Another big help was the fact that Nella LaGrange and Payton Breaux, two of last year’s seniors, came out to help. Them and the senior class, that was kind of my assistant coaches.”

Although the Ladies lacked experience, they didn’t show it at the plate.

Aguillard’s squad scored 56 runs in eight games and had six players hit over .333.

Leading the charge offensively were seniors Cienna O’Donnell and Jocelyn Marceaux.

O’Donnell hit for a .454 clip with a double, a triple and two home runs. The first baseman also tied for the team lead in RBIs with 11 while hitting in the three-hole for the Ladies.

“Everything Cienna accomplished at the plate this year was earned,” said Aguillard of O’Donnell, who spot played last season during her junior campaign. “She worked her tail off in the cage during the offseason to get better. She was patient and drove the ball the other way and she had a lot of power.”

Marceaux, the Ladies’ speedy leadoff hitter, posted an average of .428 with a double, a triple and two RBI.

“Jocelyn was somebody that I could always count on to get on base,” said Aguillard. “And what was so good about her was that I could steal her because she was so fast. Any walk to her could end up with her on second base on the next pitch.

Marceaux also played a huge role defensively, despite having to move from center field to shortstop this season.

“Having Jocelyn at shortstop was one of the best things for our team because of her range,” said Aguillard. “With her size and speed, she could cover a lot of ground and get to balls that normal shortstops would have trouble with.”

Senior catcher Aaliyah Fontenot followed with a .375 average and freshman Sydnie Fontenot hit .363 with four doubles and 11 RBI.

Another freshman that made an immediate impact was two-hole hitter and center fielder Makaya Damon, who hit .346 with a pair of doubles and seven RBI.

“From the first time I saw her swinging during the summer, I knew she would be able to help us out a lot,” said Aguillard of Damon. “As we continued to work, she continued to grow in her game and she can also play defense pretty well.

“I thought she was absolutely superb at the play and I think she’s going to be a really good softball player over the next couple of years.”

In addition, cleanup hitter Alana Abshire logged a .333 average with two doubles and four RBI, Mercedes Miller hit .250 and sophomore Hannah Abshire had an average right around 200, including a double and a triple.

“Overall, I thought we had a pretty complete group, throughout the line,” said Aguillard. “For girls without a ton of experience, to come in and do what they did was impressive.”

On the defensive side, Zoe Maynard was the Ladies‘ full-time starting pitcher and logged all four of Crowley’s victories in the circle. She also had a double and drove in four runs offensively.

“I was super impressed with Zoe,” said Aguillard. “She doesn’t throw real hard, but she can spot up real well and that threw a lot of people off. She also had a couple pitches up her sleeve that helped her out a lot and made her really effective.”

Maynard was backed by a solid defense, despite the Ladies replacing all but one starter on the infield.

“Zoe wasn’t a power pitcher, so we knew we had to make plays to win games and the girls did that for the most part,” said Aguillard. “We had our moments and we were a little shaky at times but for the most part, we were starting to come around and play really well defensively before the season ended.”

With the abrupt halt to the season, Aguillard finds himself in a similar situation heading into 2021 when he will again lose heavily to graduation. Of his nine seniors, he loses six starters for the second straight year.

The experience gained by the underclassmen this year, however, should help ease the transition.

“It’s going to be a challenge, but there’s a lot of young talent that we have and we can still be pretty good and win some games,” said Aguillard. “Kiersten Trahan (this year’s starting second baseman) can pitch and if she continues to work hard, she will be pretty good for us next year.

“Even though we are losing these seniors, I think that they taught these younger girls how to lead and I think that will carry over for us pretty good next year.”