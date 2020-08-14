Rumors of prep sports being canceled are false according to LHSAA’s Bonine

When the Big 10 and Pac 12 announced that they were postponing fall sports earlier in the week, rumors began to swirl that the decision would trickle down to high school athletics in the state of Louisiana.

That, however, is not the case according to Louisiana High School Athletic Association executive director Eddie Bonine.

On Tuesday, Bonine reaffirmed the LHSAA’s intention to continue moving towards its fall seasons using plans announced last week.

“If I’ve said it once, I’ve said it at least twice, there is no source...no such person close to the LHSAA who can speak on our plans,” said Bonine. “That includes our executive committee. I am the source. We don’t have anything to report.”

“I know this about all the (SEC) states, including some of the areas in other sections - like Arkansas and Texas - we’re all in the same position. We’re moving forward with the start of the season. I think Mississippi starts football games at the end of this month. Texas already has volleyball going.”

If Louisiana can progress past its current Phase 2 of opening, the LHSAA’s plan that was released last week pushes the sport of football back to Oct. 8-10.

The LHSAA volleyball season is set to begin Sept. 8 while cross country and swimming are scheduled to being on their original start date of Aug. 31.

Bonine is confident that the LHSAA can move toward its projected start dates. In addition to staying in touch with state leaders, Bonine is in regular contact with other state associations in the south.

“As one of our colleagues in another state has said, the only thing that would change is if a governor decides to shut the state down,” said Bonine. “None of us see that happening. We don’t see it happening. Our governor has made it clear that he wants to keep going to the next phase and next step.”