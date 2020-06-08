Robichaux duo headlines All-Decade baseball team

There have been some big names to grace the prep baseball fields of Acadia Parish over the last decade.

The two biggest, however, share the same last name.

Tim and Austin Robichaux had a remarkable run with Notre Dame early in the decade as the duo helped the Pios record an impressive 32-3 record, which tied a school record for wins that they helped set the previous season when the Pios went 32-5.

The elder Robichaux was the head coach of the Pios for five seasons, leading them to the school’s second ever state title in 2010 with a 10-2 victory over Brusly in Ruston.

During his tenure, he guided the Pios to a semifinal appearance in 2009 and they made the quarterfinals in 2011.

He was named the All-Acadia Parish Coach of the Year four straight seasons from 2010-2013.

Robichaux returned to Notre Dame in 2018 as the Pios’ pitching coach and helped them claim the Division III state title when they defeated St. Thomas Aquinas in the finals.

The younger Robichaux (Austin) played a huge part in the Pios’ success during the early part of the decade as well.

During the 2010 title run, Robichaux went 9-3 on the mound with a .983 earned run average and he struck out 101 batters in 78 innings.

As a senior, his numbers got even better in 2011: Robichaux went 10-1 with a ERA of 0.37. He struck out 98 batters in 75 innings.

As a senior, Robichaux also had a team-high batting average of .419 with a slugging percentage of .675. He also hit 11 doubles, five triples, three home runs and drove in 48 runs.

Robichaux was drafted by the Cincinnati Reds out of high school, but elected to sign with UL-Lafayette and play three seasons under his father and legendary coach Tony Robichaux. He was drafted again, in the 18th round, by the Los Angeles Angels where he played five seasons in their minor league system.

With credentials like that, it is no surprise that the duo headlines the Acadia Parish All-Decade baseball team released today.

Tim was named the Coach of the Decade and Austin garnered the All-Decade MVP honor.

The rest of the All-Decade squad is made up of a star-studded lineup that includes All-Acadia Parish MVPs Connor Goss (2012), Gavin Bourgeois (2013), Joseph Trahan (2014), Pate Broussard (2015), Joe Faulk (2016), Thomas Stevens (2017), Hunter Wriborg (2018) and Keegan Foreman (2019).

Goss was a three-time All-Acadia Parish selection and in his senior season at Notre Dame, he hit .439 and posted a slugging percentage of .786. In addition, Goss racked up 14 doubles, four triples, four home runs and 43 RBI.

Goss also went 3-0 on the mound and had an ERA of 2.63. He also logged a pair of saves.

Bourgeois was also a three-time All-Parish selection from Notre Dame. During his MVP year as a junior, he hit .474 in 24 games after getting a late start to the season due to a broken ankle suffered in December.

Bourgeois also drove in 16 runs from the leadoff spot in the order that season and he went 5-1 on the mound with one save. He posted an ERA of 1.72 and stuck out 48 batters in just over 40 innings.

Bourgeois went on to play two seasons at LSUE and was a senior outfielder for the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns the last two seasons.

Trahan, a Louisiana-Lafayette signee in 2014, helped lead Northside Christian to the state title his senior season by posting a batting average of .667 with 22 doubles, eight triples, eight home runs and 35 RBI. On the mound, he went 5-2 with a 3.07 ERA.

Trahan was named the Class C MVP of the state championship game and earned All-District and All-State honors.

Broussard, a Crowley High senior in 2015, helped lead the Gents to a 24-3 regular-season record by hitting .371 with seven doubles and 26 RBI. He struck out just nine times in 107 at bats. On the mound, he went 7-1 with an ERA of 1.24.

Faulk, an LSUE signee in 2016, went 7-3 on the mound for Notre Dame his senior year and struck out 62 batters. At the plate, he hit right at .300 with eight doubles and 18 RBI.

Stevens, who also signed with LSUE after a stellar career at Notre Dame, earned All-State honors in his final two seasons. As a senior, the power-hitting first baseman hit .430 with 11 doubles and 34 RBI.

Stevens is currently an everyday starter for the LSUE Bengals where he hit .409 and stole 19 bases in 21 games this past season before it was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Wriborg, a 2018 graduate of Iota, helped lead the Bulldogs to their first appearance in the Class 3A title game in his junior season. The Louisiana College signee garnered every accolade imaginable, including Class 3A All-State MVP honors as well as the LBCA All-State Pitcher of the Year award, after going 10-1 on the mound with a .0862 ERA.

Wriborg also hit .320 with four doubles and 31 RBI.

Foreman, a two-sport standout at Northside Christian, helped lead the Warriors to the school’s second state championship as a junior in 2019 by earning the victory on the mound in all three of the team’s playoff games. He was named the Outstanding Player of the championship game after defeating Runnels 2-1 for the title.

The crafty southpaw struck out 77 batters and posted an ERA of .187 in 77 innings during his junior season. At the plate, he hit .455 with nine doubles and 26 RBI.

Joining the MVP’s on the team are three-time All-Acadia Parish selections Taylor Doughty of Crowley High, Jake Morvant of Church Point, Hunter Keely of Rayne and Will Doughty of Iota.

Taylor Doughty, who played collegiately at LSU-Shreveport, hit .427 for the Gents during his senior season with five doubles, three triples and 15 RBI. The speedster also stole 17 bases.

Morvant hit .394 with 11 doubles, four home runs and 27 RBI during his senior year in 2014.

Keely helped lead the Wolves to a 22-5 record in 2014 when he logged eight victories and was named the District 4-4A MVP.

Will Doughty, who just finished his second season at Bosssier Parish Community College, hit .403 with 12 doubles and 35 RBI during his senior season and was tabbed as the District 5-AAA MVP. He recently completed his second year with the Cavaliers where he compiled a .341 career batting average with 36 RBI.

Honorable mentions on the All-Decade team include Notre Dame’s Collin Kirsch, Dillan Gilbert, Crowley High’s Alex Ashby and Jon Riley Mouton, Rayne High’s Hunter Meche, Church Point’s Austin Manuel and Wesley Higginbotham and Northside Christian’s Dustin Hernandez.