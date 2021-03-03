Rayne High Wolves place fifth at State Wrestling Meet

BATON ROUGE - Members of the 2020-2021 Rayne High School Wrestling Team attended the LHSAA State Tournament on Feb. 26-27 at the Baton Rouge River Center.

Congratulations to the Rayne Wolves for finishing fifth place as a team, with eight individual place winners.

Wolves placing were:

Jakari Gibson - 4th place at 106 lbs.

Daylon Dugas - 3rd place at 113 lbs.

Gaven Guidry - 6th place at 120 lbs.

Ryder Hawley - State Runner-Up at 138 lbs.

Dayden Simon - 6th place at 152 lbs.

David George - 3rd place at 170 lbs.

Garret Louvierre - State Runner Up at 182 lbs.

Trevon Williams - 3rd place at 220 lbs.

Congratulations to all team members, especially to team embers who placed in their respective weight class.

Congrats are also extended on a successful season for the Wolves, considering the obstacles put before them due to the coronavirus pandemic.