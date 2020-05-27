Rayne High School Annual Booster 3-Man Scramble slated for June 13

Plans are complete for the 2nd Annual Rayne High Booster Club “Football 3-Man” Golf Scramble that is still slated for Saturday, June 13, at Bayou Bend Country Club in Crowley.

“As of now, we will host the golf scramble on the original planned date,” stated Rayne High AD Kaine Guidry.

“We will see what the Governor says about reopening and the worst case scenario, we can always push it back to July if needed.

“But we do plan on still having the event.”

The shotgun start is 8 a.m. with lunch to be provided after the round. Door prizes and drinks will also be provided.

A 3-man team entry fee is $300, with a hole sponsor of $100.

A Gold Sponsor (includes 3-man team and hole sponsor) is $400. Sponsor signs will be noted throughout the day on the course.

Monetary donations are also welcomed and much appreciated. Make checks payable to Rayne Booster Club.

For more information, contact Kaine Guidry (581-9155, Steve Dupont (288-9155), Tommy Garrett (581-4526) or Jamie Broussard (523-1991).

Email flyer to kguidry@acadia.k12.acadia.la.us.