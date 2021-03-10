Rayne High Lady Wolves named to All-District basketball selections

RAYNE - During an awkward basketball season with starts and stops, along with restrictions and mandates due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Lady Wolves were able to pull out a decent season, even against the likes of usual district powerhouses.

Despite a disappointing overall season, Rayne High’s small squad was able to put things together and accomplish their goal they set at the beginning of the season -- qualify for the playoffs.

They knew entering the 4-A state playoffs in the #30 position against the best of the best, it was not going to be easy. But, they only knew half of what was to come.

Due to icy road conditions and Rayne injuries with an already small squad, the Lady Wolves were forced to forfeit their first round playoff game to No. 3-ranked Neville.

The Lady Wolves finished district play with a 2-6 tally. But due to the level of play they faced, three Lady Wolves showed the skill level and stats to be named to the 4-4A All-District Team.

Named in first team selections was junior standout Brialle Washington, who led team stats with 20 points, four assists, seven rebounds and two steals per game.

Rounding out first-team selections were senior Ry’n Guillory of Washington-Marion, and LaGrange’s senior leaders Jeriah Warren, Aasia Sam and Deja Tanks.

Second team selections were Kennedy Semien of North Vermilion and LaGrange’s McKenzie Shaw, Miah Alexis and Kristen Broxton.

Completing All-District selections for Rayne High players were freshman Sarigh Mitchell and Ty’rena Charlot, both listed among honorable mention picks.

Mitchell averaged 11 points, 10 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game, while teammate Charlot averaged two points and 1.5 steals per game.

“Ty’rena was one of our best defensive players this year,” stated first-year head coach Dannie Harmon. “She did a good job putting ball pressure on guards of opposing teams.”

Completing the honorable mention picks were Eunice’s Madison Freeman and North Vermilion’s Jace Myers.

Senior standout Jeriah Warren earned the Most Valuable Player honor as she led stats during her final season at LaGrange.

LaGrange’s Lakeem Holmes was tabbed as the Coach of the Year after leading the Gators to another district title.

Lady Wolves’ first-year head coach Dannie Harmon noted, “All the girls wanted to accomplish this year was to make the playoffs and we did exactly that. I wish they could have played; but, like 2020, who could have known this conclusion.”