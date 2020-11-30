Rayne bows out in first round to Tioga

As the brackets were released last week, the Rayne High School Wolves knew they had a hard road ahead of them, no matter who they met as the state playoffs began.

The second half of a shortened season due to the coronavirus saw a dozen Rayne High starters out with injuries and head coach Kaine Guidry scrambling new starters and fresh faces on the field.

“I know it didn’t help having so many of our kids out, especially a number of our starters and dependable subs, but we instilled in our guys all week to give it their all and keep working,” Guidry noted.

“We played a really good Tioga team tonight,” stated Guidry following his Wolves’ first-round 42-0 loss to Tioga.

“They have a senior class that have been playing together for a while and it shows. They are seasoned and play well together on both sides of the ball.”

The Indians posted 431 total offensive yards for the win, mostly on the shoulders of quarterback Blake McGehee, a football leader who is also a baseball standout that has signed to play baseball with Ole Miss.

“Everything they do goes through their quarterback, and he’s really good,” noted Guidry.”

McGehee was 15-for-22 on the night for 295 passing yards, connecting for four of the Indian’s six touchdowns.

All of Tioga’s scoring came in the first half of play (four TD completions and two rushing TDs).

The Wolves were able to move the sticks for five first downs, but was limited to 94 total offensive yards.

Colin LaCombe and Bleyton Francis shared quarterback duties for the Wolves. Francis was 4-for-12 and 45 yards, with LaCombe finishing the night with one completion for five yards.

Rayne receivers were Reid Dupont (4-41) and Ron Charles(1-9).

On the ground, Rayne was led by Darian Chevalier with eight carries for 40 yards.

Rayne rushing yards were completed by Reid Dupont (4) and two by Bleyton Francis and Ron Charles.

On defense, Will Arceneaux and Deuce Comeaux led with four solo tackles each, with Comeaux also recording a quarterback sack and a tackle for a loss.

Durrell Weathersby and Trevon Williams added two solo tackles each, while Roderick Freeman, Bleyton Francis, J’sia Eaglin and Rico Price added a solo tackle each. Eaglin and Desmond Mouton also added a tackle for a loss, with Mouton also bringing down a quarterback sack.

With no extra points or field goals on the night, Comeaux booted six punts for 228 yards and a 38-yard average.

Also on special teams, kickoffs were returned by Ron Charles (2-20), Bleyton Francis (2-25), Landon Richard (1-11)and Darian Chevalier (1-3).

“We just didn’t have enough fire power tonight, which most teams have faced against Tioga,” Guidry continued. “You just can’t say it enough, but Tioga is a good team year after year, and this season is no different.

“Now, we are looking forward to hopefully getting to work on our game during off-season workouts and start working towards a much better 2021.”