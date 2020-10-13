Prep volleyball roundup: NCS upends St. Edmund

EUNICE - Mackenzie Droddy and Kamrie Breaux combined for 15 kills Wednesday to help lead the Northside Christian Lady Warriors to a 3-0 sweep of St. Edmund..

The Lady Warriors improved to 7-3 overall and 2-1 in district play..

Droddy paced the Lady Warriors with nine kills and 13 digs and Breaux added six kills and five digs.

Setter Riley Armstrong recorded four kills, 19 digs, one ace and eight assists and Madeline Dischler had three kills, two digs and three aces.

Kali Helton and Carly Bergeron rounded out a solid performance at the net for the Lady Warriors with two kills each. Helton also logged 19 digs and one ace and Bergeron finished with 11 digs.

Senior libero Brylyn George led the defensive charge with a team-high 40 digs and two assists.

In addition, Mazie Hernandez added 11 digs and Ella Guidry finished with two digs.

CHS Ladies fall to Carencro

CROWLEY - The Crowley Ladies roared to a 29-27 victory in their first game last week against Carencro, but the Lady Bears rallied from there to win three straight and take the match,3-1.

The Ladies fell to 5-8 overall heading into Thursday’s home matchup with Church Point.

The guests took a pair of slim victories in the second and third sets (26-24 and 25-22) and closed out the match with a 25-17 victory in the fourth and final set.

Martayshia Guidry paced the Ladies with 14 kills and eight blocks and Khalee Meaux had five kills, one ace, four blocks and seven digs.

Spiritual Guidry added two kills, two aces and five digs and Alayna Reggie, Kiersten Trahan and Macy Butler each had one kill.

Reggie also had two aces and two digs, Trahan added three aces and seven digs and Butler tallied one ace and one dig.

Hannah Abshire rounded out the offense with a pair of aces to go along with three digs.