Prep Roundup: Warriors outlast Johnson Bayou

CROWLEY – Jagger Thibodeaux and Carson Tweedel combined for 35 points to help lead the Northside Christian Warriors to a 54-45 victory over Johnson Bayou in District 6-C play Tuesday.

The victory sent the Warriors to 2-0 in league play heading into tonight’s homecoming contest against South Cameron.

Thibodeaux and Tweedel each hit a 3-pointer and combined for 12 points in the first half to help the hosts take a slim 23-22 advantage at the break.

D.J. Francis and Landon Cupit kept Johnson Bayou within striking distance by scoring all but one of the Rebels’ first-half points. Francis erupted for 12 points and Cupit added nine, all on 3-pointers.

Tweedel gave the Warriors some breathing room in the third quarter by hitting two long balls and scoring 10 of his 17 points in the frame as the hosts outscored the Rebels 14-9.

Thibodeaux took over from there and hit three shots from beyond the arc in the final frame as the Warriors outscored the Rebels 17-14 over the final eight minutes.

Thibodeaux and Tweedel paced the Warriors with 18 and 17 points, respectively.

Caleb Hanks added eight points, Landon Istre scored six, Jake Morgan had three and Joseph Woods finished with two.

Francis led all scorers on the night with 26 points for the Rebels.

Lady Rebels run past

J.S. Clark Academy

MIDLAND – The Midland Lady Rebels exploded for 21 points in the first quarter and never looked back in a 76-24 thrashing of J.S. Clark Leadership Academy.

The Lady Rebels improved to 8-10 overall and 2-1 in District 7-B play with the victory.

Sage Wimberly and Caitlyn Boudreaux got the Lady Rebels going in the opening frame by combining for 17 points during a 21-5 run for the hosts.

The duo continue their dominance in the second frame by combining for 11 more points. Holli Myers added four points and the lead grew to 26 (39-13) entering the break.

Wimberly added eight of her game-high 25 points in the third quarter and Mackenzie Oliver came in off the bench and pumped in six points.

Seven Lady Rebels scored during a 20-6 run by the hosts in the final frame.

Boudreaux followed Wimberly’s 25-point outburst with 19 points, Myers and Gracie Miller each added seven and Oliver scored six. Marlie Boudreaux and Myra Carlson scored four points each.

Bailey Guidry and D’Lee LeBlanc rounded out the Lady Rebels’ offense with two points each.

Game change

The Crowley Ladies play host to Abbeville tonight at 6 o’clock. The Gents will follow with a matchup against the Midland Rebels.