Prep Roundup: Lady Rebels, CHS Ladies log victories

MOSS BLUFF – The Midland Lady Rebels exploded for 47 points in the middle two frames Tuesday in crushing Class 5A Sam Houston, 83-42.

The victory sent the Lady Rebels to 3-1 on the season heading into their 3:45 p.m. contest today against Barbe in the Hathaway Tournament.

In Tuesday’s contest, Gracie Miller pumped in 12 points in the first quarter to help the Lady Rebels take a slim 21-17 advantage.

Marlie Boudreaux and Caitlyn Boudreaux combined for 10 points in the second frame and the Lady Rebels pushed their lead to 13 (37-24) entering the break.

In the second half, it was the post play of Sage Wimberly that the Broncos simply had no answer for.

The freshman forward powered her way to 16 of the Lady Rebels’ 31 points in the third quarter and the lead ballooned to 34 at 68-34.

Caitlyn Boudreaux added eight points and Gracie Miller had seven during the outburst.

Wimberly added another 10 points in the fourth quarter as the Lady Rebels outscored the Broncos 15-8 over the final eight minutes.

Wimberly finished with a game-high 31 points. Miller followed with 22 points, Caitlyn Boudreaux added 18 and Marlie Boudreaux had eight. Kaylee Habetz and Myra Carlson rounded out the offense with two points each.

In the boys game, the Rebels fell to 1-5 on the season with a 65-33 loss to the Broncos.

No other information on that game was made available by the school.

Ladies cruise past Cecilia

CROWLEY – The Crowley Ladies opened up their 2020 girls basketball campaign with a bang earlier in the week when they cruised past the Cecilia Bulldogs, 63-27, in their home opener.

Myraneika Lastrapes and Mya Lastrapes combined for 23 points in the first half to help the Ladies storm out to a 27-12 advantage.

Things only got worse for the Bulldogs from there.

Martayshia Guidry and Myrankeika Lastrapes each scored six points in the third quarter and the Ladies outscored the guests 18-8.

The Ladies closed out the game in the fourth with an 18-7 run over the final eight minute.

Myraneika Lastrapes paced the Ladies with 23 points and Mya Lastrapes had 16.

Taylor Perkins also scored in double figures with 11 points, Guidry had nine and Khalee Meaux finished with four.

The Ladies will play host to St. Edmund tonight at 6 o’clock.