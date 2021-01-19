Prep Roundup: Lady Dogs run past Mamou

MAMOU - After back-to-back losses to perennial powers South Beauregard and Northwest, the Iota Lady Bulldogs got back to their winning ways with a 54-19 throttling of Mamou Friday in District 5-3A play.

The Lady Dogs, who currently sit at No. 12 in the Class 3A power ratings, improved to 10-7 overall and 1-1 in league play with the victory.

For Iota, the Lady Dogs had to overcome somewhat of a sluggish start on Friday as they limped out to an 8-5 lead after the first quarter.

Leah Hebert hit her first of four 3-pointers in the opening period and Chloe Cooley dropped in a pair of baskets in the paint to give the Lady Dogs a slim 8-5 lead entering the second frame.

Avery Young got going in the second quarter and scored nine points, including a pair of shots from beyond the arc, and the lead grew to nine (23-14).

Things went from bad to worse for Mamou in the third quarter.

The Lady Dogs had five players contribute points in the third frame and Iota’s defense stymied the Lady Demons in a 23-2 run by the guests.

Guard Leah Hebert and post player Brinna Hebert combined for 15 points during the outburst that pushed Iota’s lead to 30 (46-16).

The pace slowed tremendously over the final eight minutes with Iota sprinkling in reserves throughout the fourth quarter.

Ella Jabusch and Greta Manuel each hit shots in the paint and the Lady Dogs outscored the Lady Demons 8-3 to close out the game.

Brinna Hebert paced the Lady Dogs with 15 points and she had a team-high 11 rebounds.

Leah Hebert added 14 points, two assists and three steals and Young finished with 13 points, seven assists, six steals and five rebounds.

In addition to the leaders, Cooley scored six points and had nine rebounds, Jabusch had four points and Manuel finished with two points.

The Lady Dogs return to league play tonight when they play host to No. 18 Church Point.

The Lady Bears are 10-10 overall and 1-1 in league play after dropping a 41-35 decision at Pine Prairie Friday.

Dogs fall at Iowa

IOWA - The Iowa Yellow Jackets outscored the Iota Bulldogs 36-11 over the middle quarters and cruised from there to a 58-35 victory Friday evening.

The Yellow Jackets, ranked No. 8 in the Class 3A power ratings, improved to 10-2 with the victory.

The Bulldogs lost their third straight game and fell to 12-6. They also descended to No. 20 in the power ratings with the loss.

Early on, it looked as if it would be a tight game throughout after each team posted 12 points in the opening frame.

The Yellow Jackets began to pull away in the second quarter, however.

Iowa knocked down three 3-pointers and went 6-for-9 from the free throw line to break the game wide open and take a 31-20 advantage into the break.

The Bulldogs’ offense slumped even more in the third frame where they hit just one shot from the floor and made one-of-two free throws for just three points.

The Yellow Jackets, on the other hand, had little trouble finding the rim as they scored 16 more points to push the lead to 24 (47-23).

Iota outscored the hosts 12-11 in the fourth quarter.

Andrew Thibodeaux paced the Bulldogs with 10 points. Kyle Guidry followed with seven points, Keelan Wriborg scored six and Luke Duhon had four. Parker Story added three points, Cole Breaux and Chase Lalonde each scored two and Ashton Andrepont finished with one.