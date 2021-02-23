Prep Roundup: Ladies fall short in playoff opener; Lady Dogs storm past Church Point

PINE PRAIRIE - It was the tale of two halves for the Crowley Ladies Saturday in their Class 3A first-round playoff game against the Pine Prairie Lady Panthers.

Unfortunately, a stellar final two frames wasn’t enough to offset a sluggish first half for the Ladies, who ended their season with a 46-30 loss.

The Ladies finished the 2020-21 prep season with a record of 11-7.

The No. 15-seeded Lady Panthers improved to 15-8 and moved on to take on No. 2 Albany tonight in a regional contest.

On Saturday, the CHS Ladies struggled to find a rhythm offensively and fired off just nine shots in the first half, hitting just two as they went into the intermission trailing 22-6.

“We constantly talk about playing four quarters of basketball and getting off to a fast start, but today, it was like we were in a fog or something,” said CHS coach Alton Allen following the loss. “We just dug ourselves too deep of a hole early on and we couldn’t dig ourselves out.”

The Ladies hurt themselves in the first half with 11 turnovers, most of which were converted into points for the Lady Panthers.

The Ladies got their first basket of the game with just under four minutes remaining in the opening frame when Taylor Perkins hit a jumper in the lane. Spiritual Guidry added two free throws with under a minute remaining in the quarter to cut the Lady Panthers’ lead to 11-4.

The hosts went on an 11-0 run in the first seven minutes of the second quarter before Guidry scored on a putback with 11 seconds remaining in the half.

The Ladies finally got going offensively in the second half, but it wasn't enough as they traded baskets over the final two frames. Each team scored 24 points over the final 16 minutes.

“We had a better second half, but you can’t trade baskets when you’re down like we were,” said Allen.

Perkins scored nine points in the third quarter and three in the fourth to finish the afternoon with a team-high 14 points.

Guidry tallied eight points in the loss and Mya Lastrapes had four. Khalee Meaux and Martayshia Guidry rounded out the Ladies’ offense with two points each.

Lady Dogs advance to second round

IOTA – The Church Point Lady Bears gave the Iota Lady Bulldogs a run for their money in the first half of Thursday’s Class 3A playoff opener for both teams.

The Lady Bears held standout guard Avery Young to just six points and trailed by just six (19-13) at the half.

The No. 8-seeded Lady Dogs took over after that, however, and outscored the Lady Bears, 29-11, in the second half to run away with a 48-24 victory.

Iota improved to 17-7 with the victory.

Church Point finished the season with an overall mark of 11-16.

The Lady Dogs took on No. 9 Loranger last night in a regional playoff tilt, but results of that contest were not available as of press time.

On Thursday, the Lady Dogs got eight points from Leah Hebert in the first half and took a six-point lead into the break.

Young got hot in the second half and scored 17 of her game-high 23 points over the final two frames, including 11 in the fourth quarter.

Chelsea Thibodeaux also added six points in the final frame as the Lady Dogs outscored their guests 17-8.

Leah Hebert finished with 11 points, Thibodeaux added six, Brinna Hebert scored five, Chloe Cooley had two and Madelyn Boone had one.

India Babineaux led the Lady Bears with nine points and Sharie Parker had five.