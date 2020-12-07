Prep Roundup: Iota sweeps Kaplan, Gents slip past Gators

KAPLAN – The Iota Lady Bulldogs used a 23-point outburst in the second quarter and cruised from there to an impressive 51-33 victory over the Kaplan Pirates Thursday evening.

The Lady Dogs improved to 3-1 with the victory heading into Monday’s road contest at powerhouse Lake Arthur.

The two teams went back and forth in the opening frame and played to a 12-12 tie.

From there, it was the Avery Young show.

The junior guard drilled a pair of shots from beyond the arc and erupted for 18 points in the second frame to help the Lady Dogs streak out to a commanding 37-17 advantage at the break.

Iota’s defense forced nine turnovers and limited the Lady Pirates to just five points in the quarter.

The pace slowed tremendously in the second half with each team scoring 16 points over the final two frames.

In addition to her game-high 25 points, Young also grabbed seven rebounds and picked up nine steals, both team highs as well. She also dished out three assists.

Leah Hebert added 10 points, Brinna Hebert scored six, Madelyn Boone and Chelsea Thibodeaux each had four and Emily Hebert finished with two.

The Lady Pirates were led by Alyia Broussard and Abbey Hebert with 17 and six points, respectively.

In the boys game, the Bulldogs got a big spark from Kyle Guidry off the bench to complete the sweep as Iota cruised to a 61-43 victory in the nightcap.

The Bulldogs took a 25-22 lead into the break before Guidry, who played sparingly in the first half due to foul trouble, scored nine quick points in the third quarter to help the guests push their lead to 42-34.

Parker Story and Andrew Thibodeaux each scored five points in the final frame and the Bulldogs outscored the Pirates 19-9 to seal the victory.

Guidry and Story led the Bulldogs with 11 points each. Thibodeaux and Keelan Wriborg each finished with 10.

In addition to the leaders, Cole Breaux added eight points, Austin Hebert scored five, Ashton Andrepont had four and Chase Lalonde finished with two.

Gents hold off Gators

ARNAUDVILLE – The Crowley Gents ran their record to 3-0 on the season with an impressive 53-51 road victory over Class 4A Beau Chene Thursday evening.

The Gents trailed for the better part of three quarters before they tied the game at 42-42 entering the fourth quarter.

The Gents led by as many as four in the final stanza before sinking a pair of clutch free throws down the stretch to seal the victory.

The Gents had opportunities to extend their lead in the fourth quarter but went just 5-for-14 from the charity stripe over the final eight minutes. Overall, they hit 13 of their 25 free throw attempts.

Jaylon Wiltz paced the Gents with 22 points and 17 rebounds. Bryan Montgomery and Haylen Mouton followed with 16 and 11 points, respectively.

Mouton also pulled down 11 rebounds to record his third double-double of the season.

Jalen Mayfield and Ronderick Nelson rounded out the offense with two points each.

Titus Thomas led all scorers on the night with 32 points for the Gators.

Lady Pios top Catholic High

CROWLEY – Gabby Cates scored 16 of her game-high 18 points in the second half as the Notre Dame Lady Pios rallied for a 47-39 victory over Cathlic High of New Iberia Thursday evening at A.B. Dore Gym.

With the Lady Panthers leading 32-30 entering the final frame, Cates pumped in eight points and Kelsey Broussard added five as the Lady Pios outscored the guests 17-7 to claim the victory.

The Lady Pios are now 3-2 overall heading into Monday’s home contest against St. Edmund.

On Thursday, the two teams played to a 19-19 deadlock at the half. They were also knotted at 9-9 after the first quarter.

Cates scored eight points in the third quarter, but the Lady Panthers were able to forge ahead by two entering the final stanza.

Broussard also scored in double figures with 11 points and Margaret Schmid added nine.

Maggie Chiasson and Jeanne Clare Schmid rounded out the Lady Pios’ offense with five and four points, respectively.