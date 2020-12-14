Prep Roundup: Dogs remain unbeaten

CROWLEY - Kyle Guidry and Andrew Thibodeaux combined for 38 points Thursday to power Iota to a 60-48 victory over Starks in the Bulldogs’ opening game of the Seth Trahan Memorial Tournament at Northside Christian.

The Bulldogs improved to 5-0 with the victory.

Guidry hit a trio of shots from beyond the arc and scored 20 of his game-high 22 points in the first half. Thibodeaux added 15 points, including nine in the first two quarters to help the Bulldogs race out to a 36-28 advantage.

The Bulldogs pushed their lead to 46-34 after the third quarter and the two teams scored 14 points each in the final frame.

In addition to Guidry and Thibodeaux, Keelan Wriborg added seven points, Cole Breaux scored six, Parker Story had four and Kolten Morgan had three. Ashton Andrepont and Chase Lalonde rounded out the Bulldogs’ offense with two and one point, respectively.

Warriors fall short

In the third game of the Seth Trahan Memorial Tournament, the host Warriors dropped a 63-30 decision to the Welsh Greyhounds.

The Warriors (3-8), playing short-handed due to their five starters being quarantined, mustered just two points in the opening frame on free throws.

Welsh (3-3) took advantage of the mismatch and raced out to a 35-9 lead at the half before pushing their advantage to 51-15 heading into the final stanza.

The Warriors had their highest offensive output in the fourth quarter and outscored the Greyhounds 15-12.

Carson Tweedel scored five of his team-high eight points in the final eight minutes.

Kaden Lott added seven points in the loss, Andrew Woods scored six and Joseph Woods had five. Isaac Temple and Owen Rue each finished with two points.

Lady Dogs upended

LAKE ARTHUR - Playing without senior standout guard Avery Young, the Iota Lady Bulldogs were unable to overcome Division II’s No. 4-ranked St. Louis Saints Thursday in their first game of the Lake Arthur Tournament.

The Lady Dogs (3-3) fell behind 17-2 in the first quarter and never recovered.

The Saints took a 31-16 advantage at the break and outscored the Lady Dogs 21-6 in the third to put the game away.

Emily Hebert and Leah Hebert paced the Lady Dogs with six points each, Brinna Hebert added five, Greta Manuel, Madelyn Boone and Ella Jabusch each scored four and Chelsea Thibodeaux had three.

Pios log first win

VILLE PLATTE - Parker McNees went off for 27 points Thursday to help lead the Notre Dame Pios a 56-42 victory over Sacred Heart.

The Pios improved to 1-1 with the victory.

McNees erupted for nine points in the opening frame as the Pios raced out to a 17-6 advantage.

The Trojans trimmed the lead to eight (25-17) in the second quarter, but that was as close as they would get.

McNees scored 12 more points in the second half and the Pios outscored the Trojans 31-25 over the final two frames.

The senior post player dropped in four shots from beyond the arc and also finished with five rebounds, four assists and four steals.

Chris Schmid and Teddy Menard also scored in double figures with 13 and 10 points, respectively. Menard led the team in rebounds with 10 and Schmid pulled down six boards.

Sam Bernard and Joey Brinkman rounded out the Pios’ offense with four and two points, respectively.

Sharks top Lady Pios

CROWLEY - The Southside Sharks used a 15-6 surge in the second quarter to pull away and they then held off the Notre Dame Lady Pios in the second half to earn a 46-34 victory.

The Lady Pios (3-4) went toe-to-toe with the Sharks in the opening period and went into the second frame with the score deadlocked at 10-10.

The Sharks’ explosion in the second frame put them up 25-16 before each team scored nine points in the third quarter.

The Sharks sealed the victory by outscoring the Lady Pios 12-9 over the final eight minutes.

Margaret Schmid and Gabby Cates paced the Lady Pios with 11 and 10 points, respectively. Kelsey Broussard added eight points, Ella Hoffpauir had three and Angel Smith finished with two.