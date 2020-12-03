Prep Roundup: Crowley sweeps Eunice, Iota knocks off Northside Christian

CROWLEY – The Crowley Ladies and Gents picked up a pair of impressive victories on Tuesday, sweeping former district rival Eunice at the CHS gym.

The Ladies (2-0) stormed out to an early lead and then fended off a fierce rally by the Bobcats in the second half to hold on for a 28-19 victory in the opener.

The Gents had a much easier time in the nightcap, winning 61-37.

In the girls’ game, it appeared as if it would be a blowout in the first quarter as Taylor Perkins poured in 12 points to help the hosts cruise out to a 17-1 advantage.

The lead then grew to 24-3 midway through the second quarter, thanks to a pair of baskets by Myraneika Lastrapes and another bucket and a free throw from Mya Lastrapes.

But the Ladies went cold from there, and Eunice scored the final three points of the frame to trim the lead to 24-7.

The Ladies’ scoring drought continued as they went scoreless in the third quarter and didn’t hit another shot until the 2:37 mark of the fourth quarter.

That allowed the Lady Bobcats to trim the lead to five (24-19) and make for an interesting final quarter.

The lack of offense for the better part of two quarters was due to the Ladies stalling the ball, attempting to draw the Bobcats out of their zone defense as well as mounting fouls on the hosts.

Perkins was the leader for the Ladies with 14 points. Mya Lastrapes added seven points, Myraneika Lastrapes had six and Martayshia Guidry had one.

Things went much smoother for the Gents in the boys game, despite being without starter Kyris Savoy.

The Gents went on a 13-2 run in the final five minutes of the first quarter and never looked back in their 24-point victory over the visiting Bobcats.

Veteran guard Bryan Montgomery scored six points in the opening frame to help the Gents build a 17-6 advantage and then added eight more points in the second quarter.

Ronderick Nelson scored four points in the second quarter outburst and Jaylon Wiltz added a thunderous dunk on a rebound as the Gents pushed their cushion to 25 (37-12).

The pace slowed tremendously in the second half with CHS coach Jason Lewis sprinkling in the reserves throughout the final 16 minutes.

The Bobcats outscored the Gents 13-11 in the third quarter, but they were outscored 13-12 in the fourth.

Montgomery led all scorers on the night with 18 points. Nelson and Wiltz each hit double figures as well with 10 points each.

Haylen Mouton dropped in a pair of shots from beyond the arc and finished the night with eight points, Trevonte Ben scored five and Jalen Mayfield had four. Daylon Guidry and Tre’von Flugence rounded out the offense with three points each.

Iota tops NCS

CROWLEY – The Iota Bulldogs improved to 2-0 on the season Tuesday with a 48-36 victory over Northside Christian.

The Bulldogs raced out to a 14-5 lead after the first quarter and then took a 25-17 advantage at the break.

Northside’s Landon Istre scored eight points for the Warriors in the second quarter.

The Bulldogs increased their lead to 41-28 in the third quarter before the hosts outscored Iota 8-7 in the final frame.

The Bulldogs were led by Keelan Wriborg and Parker Story with 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Cole Breaux added eight points, Chase Lalonde scored seven, Kyle Guidry and Ashton Andrepont each had five and Austin Hebert finished with two.

Istre paced the Warriors with 12 points and Carson Tweedel had eight. Jagger Thibodeaux scored seven points, Jake Morgan had five and Garrett Kidder finished with four.

Rebels cruise past Hicks

MIDLAND – Maddox Hanks and D.J. McZeal combined for 33 points Tuesday to help lead Midland to a 65-48 victory over Hicks in the Rebels’ home opener.

Hanks scored 12 of his game-high 17 points in the first half as the hosts bolted out to a 31-20 advantage.

The lead ballooned to 19 in the third quarter as the Rebels outscored their guests 16-8.

Hicks made a late run, but their 20-point fourth quarter effort wasn’t enough to overcome the early deficit.

McZeal followed Hanks with 16 points and three other Rebels - Kobe Sonnier, Anthony Blunt and J’Stan Keller - each scored 10. Derrick Berry rounded out the offense with two points.