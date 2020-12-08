Prep Roundup: CHS Ladies top Franklin to remain unbeaten

FRANKLIN - Myraneika Lastrapes and Taylor Perkins combined for 32 points Friday to help lead the Crowley Ladies to a 58-45 victory over the Franklin Hornets.

The victory sent the Ladies to 3-0 on the season heading into tonight’s (6) road contest at Ville Platte.

The Ladies outscored the hosts 13-4 in the second quarter to break open a tight game and take a 24-12 advantage at the break.

Lastrapes and Perkins combined for 17 points in the third quarter as the Ladies’ lead ballooned to 20 (45-25).

Franklin had its highest offensive output in the final frame with a 20-point outburst, but it wasn’t enough to offset the early deficit.

Lastrapes led all scorers with 18 points and Perkins scored 14.

Mya Lastrapes and Martayshia Guidry also scored in double figures with 10 points each, Spiritual Guidry added four and Macy Butler finished with two.

Wolves upend Warriors

CROWLEY - Tayshaun Colomb exploded for 23 points and was one of nine Wolves to score in Rayne’s 69-43 victory over the Northside Christian Warriors Friday evening.

Rayne improved to 1-3 with the victory.

The loss sent the Warriors to 2-7 heading into Thursday’s 6 p.m. home contest against Hackberry.

The Wolves raced out to a 31-15 lead at the break before distancing themselves even further in the third quarter by outsourcing the hosts 21-7.

The Warriors didn’t do themselves any favors at the free throw line where they went just 13-for-34.

D.J. Cormier also scored in double figures for the Wolves with 13 points.

Landen Istre paced the Warriors with 12 points and Jake Morgan followed with 11.

In addition to the leaders, Caleb Hanks scored seven points, Garrett Kidder added six, Jagger Thibodeaux had five and Alex Penson finished with two.

Rebels go 2-1 in tourney

LAKE ARTHUR - The Midland Rebels improved to 4-8 on the season after a 2-1 showing in the South Beauregard Tournament over the weekend.

The Rebels cruised past Welsh (47-39) and Mamou (64-54) but came up short against Merryville (66-59)

Maddox Hanks paced the Rebels over the weekend by averaging 17.6 points per game. He dropped a team-high 22 points against Merryville and 19 against Welsh. He had 12 in the victory over Mamou.

J’Stan Keller scored 29 points during the three-game stretch and Kayden Borque had 23.

In addition, D.J. McZeal scored 19 points, Anthony Blunt added 16, Cam LaPoint had 11, Kobe Sonnier scored nine, Derrick Berry had six and Zach Baker finished with two.

The Rebels return to action on Thursday when they travel to Gueydan for a 7 p.m. contest against the Bears.