Prep hardwood action heating up

With the 2020-21 prep basketball season hitting the midway point, action is heating up on the hardwood for all of the local teams.

Thursday’s action is headlined with a doubleheader at Iota beginning at 6 p.m.

In the opener, the Iota Lady Bulldogs, ranked No. 8 in Class 3A, will entertain No. 3 South Beauregard.

In the boys game, the No. 16 Bulldogs will take on the No. 13 Knights.

Also on Thursday, Notre Dame’s Lady Pios, ranked No. 7 in Division III, will travel to Class 4A’s No. 13 ranked Rayne for a 6 p.m. contest.

Friday’s slate of games is also action packed.

Crowley High’s Ladies, ranked No. 15 in Class 3A, will host Class 4A’s No. 11 Opelousas at 6 p.m. and Midland will travel to Fairview for a two-game set.

The Lady Rebels, No. 12 in Class B, will take on top-ranked Fairview in the opener and the No. 18 Rebels will play the No. 5 Panthers in the boys game.

Also on tap is Division III’s No. 3 ranked Notre Dame Pios hosting Division II’s No. 11 Teurlings and Division V’s Northside Christian hosting Division IV’s No. 12 St. Edmund.

Crowley High’s Gents, ranked No. 5 in Class 3A, have missed three straight games due to COVID-19. They return to action on Tuesday, Jan. 12 with a home showdown against Division II’s No. 3 ranked St. Thomas More.