Prep Football Scoreboard

Class 1A, First Round

Basile 40, Magnolia 0

Block 50, Merryville 6

Delhi 14, Arcadia 12

East Beauregard 38, Montgomery 20

LaSalle 32, Delta Charter 6

Slaughter 14, Lena Northwood 8

West St. John 43, North Central 0

Class 2A, First Round

Amite 54, Capitol 0

Avoyelles 42, Oakdale 6

Bunkie 22, Pickering 6

General Trass 42, Rayville 0

Kentwood 27, Jonesboro-Hodge 18

Kinder 55, Delcambre 0

Loreauville 50, Jeanerette 0

Mangham 55, Madison 18

North Caddo 6, Welsh 3

Port Allen 55, Pine 8

Red River 41, Lakeview 6

Rosepine 50, Northeast 28

South Plaquemines 46, Franklin 43

St. Helena 28, Vidalia 16

Class 3A, First Round

Brusly 10, Carroll 8

Church Point 18, Mansfield 6

Donaldsonville 46, Loranger 0

Green Oaks def. Marksville, forfeit

Lutcher 54, Grant 13

Madison Prep 46, Bogalusa 8

St. James 43, Abbeville 10

St. Martinville 30, Kaplan 22, OT

Sterlington 59, West Feliciana 27

Sumner 9, Iota 6

Union Parish 47, North Webster 16

Class 4A, First Round

Belle Chasse 35, Carver 14

DeRidder 27, Lakeshore 0

Eunice 36, Bastrop 0

Huntington 42, Livonia 7

Istrouma 47, Pearl River 25

Landry/Walker 21, Cecilia 14

Leesville 28, Northwood 27

Minden 28, Kennedy 6

Neville 50, Peabody 0

North DeSoto 22, Salmen 14

Plaquemine 48, Belaire 0

Tioga 42, RHS 0

Westgate 42, Assumption 8

Class 5A, First Round

Acadiana 44, Covington 7

Alexandria 35, Slidell 0

Central - B.R. 41, Pineville 8

Destrehan 35, Ouachita Parish 14

Dutchtown 29, Terrebonne 0

East Ascension 28, Captain Shreve 14

East St. John 35, Woodlawn (BR) 28,

Ehret 21, Thibodaux 14

Haughton 31, Live Oak 3

Lafayette 43, East Jefferson 6

Mandeville 41, West Jefferson 0

New Iberia 53, Southside 13

Ponchatoula 24, St. Amant 14

Ruston 42, Hahnville 17

West Monroe 44, Chalmette 26

Zachary 41, Airline 7

Division I, First Round

John Curtis Christian 2, Shaw 0

St. Augustine 47, Holy Cross 14

Division II, First Round

E.D. White 28, Loyola College Prep 10

Hannan 21, St. Michael 6

Parkview Baptist 34, St. Louis 10

Teurlings 57, Thomas Jefferson 14

University (Lab) 55, Evangel 12

Division III, First Round

AES 2, Northlake Christian 0

Dunham 20, St. Thomas Aquinas 0

Catholic-NI 13, Menard 6

Division IV, First Round

Calvary 45, St. Martin’s 7

Country Day 24, St. Mary’s 10

Catholic-PC 42, Sacred Heart 6

Riverside 38, St. Edmund Catholic 19

Southern Lab 34, Opelousas Cath. 14

Vermilion Catholic 24, St. Frederick 14