Prep Football Scoreboard

Friday, November 13

Airline 31, Benton 28

Amite 35, Pine 7

Avoyelles 48, Red River 46, 2OT

B.T. Washington 36, Evangel 20

Basile 42, Gueydan 14

Episcopal 48, East Feliciana 0

Beekman 12, River Oaks 7

Block 28, Arcadia 8

Breaux Bridge 42, Albany 20

Brusly 48, Glen Oaks 6

Bunkie 49, Lakeview 0

Caldwell Parish 34, Buckeye 6

Calvary Baptist 56, Haynesville 13

Capitol 31, Northeast 22

Cecilia 60, Livonia 12

Cedar Creek 50, Minden 28

Central - B.R. 49, Belaire 7

Chalmette 50, Bonnabel 6

Church Point 44, Opelousas Cath. 21

DeQuincy 42, Vinton 14

Denham Springs 26, Walker 21

Destrehan 42, Central Lafourche 0

Dutchtown 56, Ellender 14

E.D. White 35, Berwick 0

Ehret 57, King 0

Eunice 55, North Vermilion 14

Franklin 34, Houma Christian 0

Frederick Douglass 55, Fisher 6

General Trass 54, Delhi 6

Green Oaks 68, Bossier 14

Haughton 31, Natchitoches Central 6

Homer 54, Plain Dealing 6

Jena 18, Marksville 13

Jennings 42, South Beauregard 14

Jesuit 47, Hahnville 21

Kaplan 30, Abbeville 20

Kennedy 26, McMain 6

Lafayette Christian 49, Rayne 0

Lakeshore 41, Pearl River 14

Lakeside 28, D’Arbonne Woods 12

Live Oak 34, Pineville 20

Madison Prep 39, Parkview Baptist 15

Mandeville 50, Hammond 0

Mangham 59, Vidalia 0

Mansfield 46, North Webster 20

Many 61, Loyola College Prep 27

NDHS 62, Lake Arthur 13

Neville 38, Bastrop 15

New Iberia Catholic 43, Jeanerette 0

Newman 76, W.L. Cohen 0

North Caddo 44, Jonesboro-Hodge 21

North DeSoto 14, Woodlawn (SH) 0

Northlake 25, Pope John Paul 13

Plaquemine 68, Broadmoor 0

Ponchatoula 35, Saint Paul’s 28

Port Allen 22, Dunham 21

Rayville 30, Madison 8

Riverside 15, West St. John 14

Rosepine 44, Logansport 38

Ruston 35, West Ouachita 3

Salmen 28, Franklinton 13

Slidell 21, Fontainebleau 20

Southern Lab 62, Central Private 14

St. Charles 40, South Plaquemines 14

St. Edmund 52, Westminster 7

St. Louis 46, Welsh 19

St. Mary’s 37, Montgomery 16

St. Thomas More 37, Carencro 22

Sumner 7, Bogalusa 6

Teurlings 59, St. Martinville 19

Tioga 14, DeRidder 3

University (Lab) 43, West Feliciana 7

Vandebilt Catholic 20, Covington 6

Vermilion Catholic 64, Covenant 7

Ville Platte 36, Pine Prairie 28

West Jefferson 41, Riverdale 0

Westgate 55, Northside 0

White Castle 20, Slaughter 18