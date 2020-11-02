Prep Football Scoreboard
Friday, October 30
Acadiana 47, New Iberia 10
Alexandria 55, Pineville 12
Amite 28, St. Helena 16
Ascension Catholic 37, Erath 15
AES 58, Houma Christian 0
Bastrop 41, Franklin Parish 12
Baton Rouge Catholic 52, McKinley 8
Baton Rouge Episcopal 43, Dunham 0
BTW 34, Sophie B. Wright 6
Bossier 26, Loyola College Prep 23
Briarfield 38, Tensas Academy 10
Bunkie 29, Winnfield 7
C.E. Byrd 27, East Ascension 20
Calvary 35, Homer 21
Captain Shreve 23, Natchitoches 3
Carencro 55, Northside 6
Catholic-NI 42, West St. Mary 0
Cecilia 63, Beau Chene 10
Centerville 46, Covenant 0
Central Catholic 50, Hanson 36
Donaldsonville 50, St. James 28
E.D. White 55, Patterson 23
East Iberville 28, White Castle 27
Ferriday 70, Vidalia 0
Green Oaks 34, Mansfield 28
Hannan 49, Bogalusa 28
Haughton 41, Arcadia 0
Haynesville 57, Lincoln Prep 0
Huntington 30, Jonesboro-Hodge 20
Iota 37, Ville Platte 0
Istrouma 36, Tara 0
Jena 68, Grant 16
Jennings 56, Leesville 41
Kinder 42, Oakdale 0
LCA 42, Notre Dame 21
Live Oak 26, Walker 10
Logansport 48, Montgomery 6
Loreauville 34, Delcambre 12
Madison. 45, Oak Forest 13
Mamou 25, Pine Prairie 13
Mandeville 57, Fontainebleau 7
Mangham 55, General Trass 32
Many 28, Avoyelles 12
Neville 41, Minden 7
Newman 31, Riverside Academy 26
North Caddo 20, Bolton 16
North DeSoto 19, BTW 6
North Webster 33, Lakeside 7
Oak Grove 47, Ouachita Christian 35
Oberlin 46, Port Barre 20
Parkway 36, Woodlawn (SH) 26
Pickering 26, DeQuincy 14
Pine 40, Independence 15
Pointe Coupee Catholic 14, Welsh 13
Ponchatoula 48, Slidell 14
Rayne 49, North Vermilion 7
Red River 46, Holy Savior Menard 14
River Oaks 41, Plain Dealing 22
Rosepine 34, Vinton 13
Ruston 24, Ouachita Parish 0
Saint Paul’s 34, Northshore 7
Scotlandville 16, Central - B.R. 8
Shreveport Northwood 42, Evangel 23
St. Charles Catholic 43, Franklinton 0
St. Edmund 57, North Central 0
St. Frederick Catholic 7, Cedar Creek 6
St. Martinville 32, Kaplan 20
St. Thomas More 42, Teurlings 19
Sterlington 50, East Beauregard 8
Sumner 28, Albany 14
Tallulah 58, Prairie View 32
Terrebonne 49, H.L. Bourgeois 13
Thibodaux 27, Breaux Bridge 22
Tioga 54, Peabody 20
Union Parish 34, Richwood 8
Vandebilt Catholic 31, Ellender 21
Vermilion Catholic 42, Highland 6
West Feliciana 49, Glen Oaks 12
Westgate 34, Lakeshore 9
Woodlawn (BR) 48, St. Amant 13
Zachary 44, Denham Springs 14