Prep Football Scoreboard

Wednesday, October 7

Abbeville 36, Beau Chene 6

Albany 38, DeQuincy 28

Assumption 35, Denham Springs 10

Carencro 37, Southside 27

Carver 23, McDonogh 35 21

Catholic-NI 36, Delcambre 7

Centerville 50, Thrive Academy 8

Central 47, Southern Lab 7

Chalmette 42, King 0

Dutchtown 31, Vandebilt 20

East Ascension 30, Warren Easton 27

East Jefferson 41, Riverdale 13

East St. John 34, H.L. Bourgeois 20

Ellender 30, McMain 14

Episcopal 42, Pope John Paul 0

Eunice 30, Breaux Bridge 0

General Trass 48, Madison 12

Grand Lake 42, Merryville 6

Hahnville 47, Terrebonne 40

Hayes 18, Fisher 6

Higgins 28, Bonnabel 13

Jennings 59, Cecilia 49

John F. Kennedy 26, Douglass 20

Karr 34, Catholic 31

Lafayette 48, Comeaux 6

Lake Area New Tech 26, Douglass 20

Lake Arthur 41, Vinton 28

Montgomery 48, Pine Prairie 32

New Iberia 59, Franklinton 16

Northwest 20, Crowley 6

Notre Dame 46, Teurlings 26

Pearl River 34, Springfield 7

Rayne 42, Berwick 21

St. Martinville 27, Northside 0

St. Thomas Aquinas 34, Pine 18

St. Thomas More 61, Walker 7

South Beauregard 58, Iota 56

South Terrebonne 55, Patterson 34

Varnado 26, Slaughter 14

West St. Mary 36, Houma Christian 0

Westgate 64, Tara 8

Westminster 48, Ascension Christian 21

Games Played Thursday

Glen Oaks @ University

West Feliciana @ Baker

Madison Prep @ Brusly

Mentorship Academy @ Parkview Baptist

Lutcher @ South Lafourche

St. James @ Destrehan

Donaldsonville @ White Castle

Hannan @ Dunham

Capitol @ Lusher

Riverside @ Catholic Pointe Coupee

Central Private @ East Iberville

Kentwood @ Live Oak

Sophie B. Wright @ St. Amant

Broadmoor @ Northeast

St. John @ Belaire

Istrouma @ McKinley

Livonia @ Alexandria

Tara @ Westgate

West St. John @ Plaquemine

Jewel Sumner @ St. Michael

Haughton @ Byrd

Northwood @ North DeSoto

Evangel @ West Monroe

Neville @ Ruston

Cancelled Games

Church Point @ Opelousas