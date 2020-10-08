Prep Football Scoreboard
Wednesday, October 7
Abbeville 36, Beau Chene 6
Albany 38, DeQuincy 28
Assumption 35, Denham Springs 10
Carencro 37, Southside 27
Carver 23, McDonogh 35 21
Catholic-NI 36, Delcambre 7
Centerville 50, Thrive Academy 8
Central 47, Southern Lab 7
Chalmette 42, King 0
Dutchtown 31, Vandebilt 20
East Ascension 30, Warren Easton 27
East Jefferson 41, Riverdale 13
East St. John 34, H.L. Bourgeois 20
Ellender 30, McMain 14
Episcopal 42, Pope John Paul 0
Eunice 30, Breaux Bridge 0
General Trass 48, Madison 12
Grand Lake 42, Merryville 6
Hahnville 47, Terrebonne 40
Hayes 18, Fisher 6
Higgins 28, Bonnabel 13
Jennings 59, Cecilia 49
John F. Kennedy 26, Douglass 20
Karr 34, Catholic 31
Lafayette 48, Comeaux 6
Lake Area New Tech 26, Douglass 20
Lake Arthur 41, Vinton 28
Montgomery 48, Pine Prairie 32
New Iberia 59, Franklinton 16
Northwest 20, Crowley 6
Notre Dame 46, Teurlings 26
Pearl River 34, Springfield 7
Rayne 42, Berwick 21
St. Martinville 27, Northside 0
St. Thomas Aquinas 34, Pine 18
St. Thomas More 61, Walker 7
South Beauregard 58, Iota 56
South Terrebonne 55, Patterson 34
Varnado 26, Slaughter 14
West St. Mary 36, Houma Christian 0
Westgate 64, Tara 8
Westminster 48, Ascension Christian 21
Games Played Thursday
Glen Oaks @ University
West Feliciana @ Baker
Madison Prep @ Brusly
Mentorship Academy @ Parkview Baptist
Lutcher @ South Lafourche
St. James @ Destrehan
Donaldsonville @ White Castle
Hannan @ Dunham
Capitol @ Lusher
Riverside @ Catholic Pointe Coupee
Central Private @ East Iberville
Kentwood @ Live Oak
Sophie B. Wright @ St. Amant
Broadmoor @ Northeast
St. John @ Belaire
Istrouma @ McKinley
Livonia @ Alexandria
Tara @ Westgate
West St. John @ Plaquemine
Jewel Sumner @ St. Michael
Haughton @ Byrd
Northwood @ North DeSoto
Evangel @ West Monroe
Neville @ Ruston
Cancelled Games
Church Point @ Opelousas