Prep basketball games moved due to frigid weather conditions

First, it was COVID-19 and now it’s Mother Nature that is threatening high school sports in Louisiana.

Fortunately, neither has prevailed.

The games must go on, and they will, just a little later than expected.

Freezing temperatures and frozen roads have caused the cancelation of school the last four days and has forced the first round of the 2021 girls basketball playoffs to be pushed back.

First-round games were supposed to be played last night but due to unsafe travel conditions, most of those contests were pushed back a day or two.

Iota will begin postseason play this evening when they entertain Church Point at 5 p.m. in a Class 3A first-round game.

Crowley High’s first-round game at Pine Prairie, originally scheduled for tonight, has been pushed back to Saturday at 2 p.m.

The Lady Wolves of Rayne are still slated to play their Class 4A first-round game tonight at Neville.

Notre Dame and Midland will begin their postseason play next week.

The Lady Pios will travel to Baton Rouge to take on Dunham on Monday at 6 p.m. and the Lady Rebels will likely host their first-round game on Tuesday.

Boys Basketball

Weather conditions have also put a hamper on the final week of the regular season for boys basketball.

Notre Dame’s game at St. Joseph’s tonight has been canceled but the Pios are slated to close out the regular season at Teurlings Saturday at 10 a.m.

Northside Christian is slated to host Midland today as well. Tipoff for that game is tentatively set for 3 p.m.

Iota’s final regular season game against Mamou and Crowley High’s contest against St. Martinville have both been canceled.

The boys playoff brackets will be released on Monday with first-round games slated to begin on Friday, Feb. 26.

Baseball/Softball

Crowley High’s baseball season will officially kick off Saturday when the Gents participate in the Rayne High Jamboree at Legion Field.

Welsh and Church Point will play at 11 a.m. in the opener. The Gents and the Wolves are scheduled to play at 1 p.m.

The junior varsity jamboree that was slated for tonight in Rayne has been canceled.

Notre Dame is slated to play in the Teurlings Jamboree on Saturday with varsity games scheduled in the morning and jayvee games set for the afternoon.

The Pios will take on Westminster Christian at 11:20 a.m. and Teurlings Catholic at 12:40 p.m. in a pair of varsity contests. Notre Dame’s jayvee team will take on Westminster at 2 p.m. and Teurlings at 4:30.

In softball action, Notre Dame will travel to Patterson for the Assumption Tournament this weekend. They will take on Central Lafourche today at 6 p.m. before playing two games Saturday against Morgan City (11 a.m.) and Berwick (3 p.m.).

Crowley High’s season opener tonight at Eunice High has been canceled. The Ladies will open up regular season play now on Tuesday at home against St. Edmund.

The Northside Christian Lady Warriors open up regular season play Saturday against Delcambre at 1:30 p.m. in a game that will be played at Teurlings High School. They return to action Monday when they play host to Church Point at 4 p.m.