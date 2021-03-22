Power surge propels Lady Pios to victory

The power surge continued for the Notre Dame Lady Pios Thursday in their showdown with Division IV power Sacred Heart of Ville Platte.

The Lady Pios logged 10 hits for extra bases, including six home runs, in a 13-3 victory over the Trojans at Bronco Park on the grounds of the Crowley Recreation Department.

“Hitting is contagious, so when one girl gets it going, it gets the rest excited and the other girls get to swing it. It’s really fun to watch,” said ND coach Dale Serie after the victory that sent his team to 15-4 on the season.

The fireworks began in the opening frame after Maci Bergeron drew a one-out walk. Abigail Savoy followed with a two-run blast over the left field wall and Corine Poncho added a solo blast one batter later, also to left field.

Notre Dame’s other four home runs came three innings later.

With a 5-3 advantage, Jillian Bourgeois sparked the big fourth inning with a solo home run to left field, her first of the season. Keleigh Spell then singled, setting up a two-run shot over the center field wall by Bergeron.

Two batters later, after a walk to Savoy, Poncho hit a mammoth bomb over the left field wall that landed at second base in Mustang Park.

The Lady Pios were far from finished, however.

Maddie Murrell added a solo home run and Ellie Bourgeois logged a sacrifice fly that plated Caylyn Henry, who doubled, to push the lead to 12-3.

Bergeron doubled in the bottom of the fifth inning and scored on a double by Poncho to end the game by virtue of the mercy rule.

“We pride ourselves on hitting hard and we work on that everyday at practice,” said Serie. “We work on hitting hard and we work on turning the barrel. If we are going to hit a ground ball, we’re going to hit a hard ground ball. If we hit a fly ball, we’re going to hit something far.”

In the circle, sophomore Bailee Royer gave up three runs in the first two innings , but she was lights out over the final three frames. She allowed just two hits down the stretch and sat the Trojans down in order in the fifth to close out the game.

“We tried to work to Bailee’s strength and work that curveball off the plate,” said Serie. “They are pull hitters and we wanted to see if they could make the adjustment. She (Royer) was able to find a rhythm going that way.”

Royer allowed three runs on eight hits and no walks. She stuck out one in five innings.

Poncho paced the Lady Pios’ 12-hit attack with a 3-for-4 performance at the plate that included two home runs, a double and four RBI.

Bergeron added a double, a home run and two RBI and Henry had a single, a double and an RBI. Spell also had two hits, including a triple.

Savoy had a home run and two RBI, Jillian Bourgeois and Murrell each had a solo home run and Ellie Bourgeois logged an RBI.

Maci Vidrine led the Trojans with three hits, including a double, Jodi Vidrine added a solo home run and Elizabeth McDaniel had an RBI double.

The Lady Pios open District 6-2A play Tuesday at Pelican Park in Carencro when they take on Lafayette Christian at 4 p.m.