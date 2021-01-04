Pios top Eunice for tourney title

When it comes to clutch situations, coaches always say they want the ball in their best player’s hands.

On Wednesday, the clear-cut best player on the court had the ball the bulk of the time for the Notre Dame Pios and he delivered in a big way.

Parker McNees was at his best , exploding for 28 points, in helping lead the Pios to a thrilling 40-30 victory over Class 4A Eunice in the finals of the Brad Fontenot Memorial Holiday Shootout at St. Edmund Catholic High School.

“Parker is a player and he enjoys the big moment,” said ND coach Duke Daigle of McNees. “In any game, I want the ball in his hands at the end and that’s why.

“He works extremely hard and he deserves everything he gets.”

The victory was the seventh straight for the Pios, who improved to 7-1, and it gave them their first tournament title in recent memory.

“Coach Lew (Cook) just told us, this is our best start that we’ve had in 20-plus years and it’s the first time we’ve won a tournament since he’s been at Notre Dame,” said Daigle.

“And winning a tournament means something because there’s not that many of them around. When you can go in a tournament format and win it, against some really good teams, that’s going to help you down the line.”

While McNees was putting up big offensive numbers, the Pios’ defense was making it tough for the Bobcats to get in any type of rhythm.

The Bobcats scored the bulk of their points in the second frame with a 20-point outburst.

But other than that, they mustered just 10 points combined over the other three frames.

“Our defensive scheme worked tonight,” said Daigle.

Treylon Cooper had been the Bobcats’ top player all year and the Pios limited him to just one point, a free throw in the fourth quarter.

“You know, No. 2 (Cooper) is their guy,” said Daigle. “He shoots the ball well and we just took him out of the game.

“To take an athletic team like that and hold them to zero (points) in the first quarter and three in the third, that’s a great defensive effort by the team.

“You know, we have some shooters and some players, some good offensive guys, but we played a really good defensive game tonight.”

From the start, offense was a struggle for both teams.

It took just over five minutes for the first basket to be made and it was a 3-pointer from the wing by McNees.

That was the only points scored in the opening frame.

The Bobcats finally got going in the second quarter behind a pair of 3-pointers by Kevin Thomas and one from Dedric Vigers.

Vigers’ bomb from beyond the arc gave the Bobcats a 13-12 lead with three minutes to go in the half. From there, Eunice outscored Notre Dame 7-1 to take a 20-16 advantage at the break.

McNees took over from there.

After scoring nine points in the second quarter, the senior guard added 10 more in the third, including a 4-for-4 performance from the charity stripe.

The Pios went on a 13-0 run to begin the frame before Vigers ended Eunice’s drought with another 3-pointer.

It was the Bobcats’ only bucket of the frame and the Pios took a five-point cushion (28-23) into the final stanza.

A 6-1 run to start the fourth quarter pushed the Pios’ lead to 10 (32-24) with just under four minutes remaining.

The Bobcats made a run, however, and Terrance Shilon’s basket with 49 seconds remaining closed the gap to four at 34-30.

That was close as the Bobcats would get.

The Pios closed out the game with six straight makes from the free throw line.

Christian McNees, Nick Swacker and Parker McNees each hit a pair of freebies down the stretch to seal the victory.

“Christian and Swacker had one-and-ones so there was some pressure there, but they stepped up and knocked down some big free throws,” said Daigle. “And Parker closed it out with two more free throws. All six of those shots were huge.”

Parker McNees also logged nine rebounds and had three assists in the victory.

Christian McNees followed his brother’s 28-point outburst with six points, eight rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Swacker had just two points, but he was the team’s rebound leader with 10 boards.

Zach Lamm added two points and seven rebounds and Chris Schmid had two points.

Teddy Menard had three rebounds and four assists.

The Pios return to action with a pair of home games this week. They will entertain Kaplan on Tuesday and Teurlings on Friday.