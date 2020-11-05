Pios look to rebound against Rayne

It has been 10 seasons since Notre Dame and Rayne last met on the football field. The past has not been kind to the Wolves who have come up short in all 16 previous meetings.

Pios coach Lewis Cook starred at quarterback for Rayne in his high school days. Cook began his coaching career at Rayne right out of college and went on to become head coach of the Wolves in 1977. After two terms as an assistant coach with the UL Ragin Cajuns around eight seasons as head coach at Crowley High where he made two trips to the Dome with a state championship in 1989, Cook became Head coach at Notre Dame in 1997. The rest is history.

Coach Lewis Cook still resides in his nearby hometown of Rayne with wife Faye, also a Rayne grad, and his three sons, all Notre Dame grads and former Pios nearby. He will go for career win number 370 against Rayne this week and one can certainly understand the emotions that will be involved.

“Probably a little bit more so when we play them over there and I look up to where my mom and dad used to sit for my games every week. To be honest, it never has been a lot of fun because it is home. Handled the right way though, it is good for both of us to play. In the long run, they want to help their program and in a lot of ways when you play a team that has been successful, you can get a lot of good out of it for your team,” said Cook.

Still, this is a game between two schools with only five miles separating campuses, one public, one private. That always makes for a little extra that Cook has seen many times now in his 24th season at Notre Dame.

“The kids have always handled it properly. They are friends. A lot of them have grown up together on the same teams on the playground. As the friends they are, they will naturally go after each other in a football game and when it is over, they are still friends. Rayne is playing pretty good right now, so we are expecting a tough game.”

It is becoming a frequent occurrence and this week is no different as Cook faces another team with connections to his Pios. Head Coach Kaine Guidry served on the Pios staff and defensive coach Jacob Molbert was a standout defensive end for the Pios and went on to play as a speed rusher for the UL Ragin Cajuns.

“A couple of weeks ago at Kaplan we had Head Coach Stephen Lotief and assistant Fred Menard who coached for us and Nick Benoit who played for us,” said Cook. “When you have been around as long as some of us you are going to go against other coaches that have been with you at some time. In this situation, Coach Guidry is running an offense similar to what we do from the I formation.”

The Pios have some bouncing back to do after losing to LCA last week. After further review, Coach Cook feels there were a lot of positives to take from the game.

“Once we came back and looked at the film, we saw a lot of good play up front with our offensive line. We controlled the ball for 32 minutes against by far the best defensive front we have seen, and our guys blocked them well. We had some creases and their free safety just closed so fast on us to stop them. Defensively, they could not convert a third down (0 for 6). The difference in the game was number 15 (Sage Ryan). They found a way to have him touch the ball more. If he is not there, I think it comes down to the wire.”

For the Pios and Cook it is time to move on. The teams at some point in the playoffs could have a chance to meet again.

“We talked to the team after game last Friday and told them we would be doing the same thing every day this week that we do every week. We are glad to have Rayne this week because our kids will be excited for this game. It’s just a matter of going out and getting ready to play. It is very possible we could see them again in the playoffs. Hopefully, we can take the positives we saw and use them down the road.”

SCOUTING REPORT

This season for Rayne has been like the old western movie, the good, the bad and the ugly.

The good for the Wolves was showing some offensive capability with eight returning starters by opening with wins over Welsh (19-6) and Berwick (41-21).

The bad would be inconsistency on defense with eight new starters that brought losses to Dutchtown (62-14) and Eunice (27-20) in two overtimes the following two weeks.

Rayne second year coach Kaine Guidry has had to juggle his schedule after two of his District 4-4A opponents cancelled their seasons due to the health situation. That chore has been the ugly for Rayne and a lot of other teams in the state.

The Wolves did bounce back last weekend with a dominating win over North Vermilion (49-7). That win avenged a shutout loss last year (27-0) to the Patriots, a week after Rayne had upset Eunice for the District title.

The Rayne offense is engineered by three-year starter Colin Lacombe. The Wolf starter threw for over 600 yards with five touchdowns last season.

Lacombe has a versatile group of receivers with returning senior starter Lexx Guidry (5-8, 150) and senior big target Devion Francis (6-3, 180). Senior Baylon Leon (6-0, 205) returns at tight end.

Seniors Ron Charles (5-9, 155) and Reid Dupont (5-9, 190) return to handle the ball carrying duties in the I formation offense. Charles was the team’s second leading rusher last season and took the handoff 23 times last week against North Vermilion and rushed for 214 yards with five touchdowns including a 43-yard score. Earlier this year, Charles ran for 152 yards on 29 carries against Welsh.

The action occurs behind an offensive line featuring three starts back from last season. Junior tackle J’sia Eaglin (6-1, 245), senior guard David George (5-9, 185) and senior center Griffin Champagne (5-10, 220) anchor the front. Sophomore Trey LaGrange (6-0, 250) and junior Tre’Von Williams (6-2, 220) fill the two open spots. Williams would have probably started last season before a season ending injury just last August.

The Wolves will field a young lineup for their 3-4 base defense. Senior Desmond Mouton (6-2, 215) was ineligible last year and will get his chance in the defensive front with sophomore nose guard Jamari Eaglin (6-1, 275) and junior end Jyrius Cole (6-4, 240).

Junior linebacker Deuce Comeaux (5-8, 170) is one of the three returning defensive starters. He welcomes juniors Sean Dorsett (5-6, 175) and Chetwin Coleman (5-7, 160). Sophomore Roderick Freeman (5-10, 185) rounds out the four man linebacker group.

Senior cornerback Durrell Weathersby (5-7, 160) and senior free safety Will Arceneaux (5-8, 155) return in the secondary. Sophomore Derek Istre (5-8, 165) steps in at strong safety and junior Lance Smith (5-7, 160) will be the other cornerback.