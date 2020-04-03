Peabody’s Smith headlines Class 4A All-State teams

Legendary Peabody basketball coach Charles Smith had a season for the ages. He became Louisiana’s all-time leader in boys basketball wins, was named a head coach in the McDonald’s All-American game and led the Warhorses to an LHSAA championship for the eighth time.

Smith leads the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s 2020 Class 4A All-State team as its boys Coach of the Year. After becoming the state’s all-time winningest coach with a victory over McMain in the quarterfinals, Smith’s Peabody squad defeated Woodlawn-Shreveport and Breaux Bridge at the LHSAA tournament to earn the 4A title.

Smith has 1,074 career wins, with the playoff run pushing him past the late Joel Hawkins, who retired with 1,071 career wins compiled at Lake Providence and Southern Lab.

Another 1,000 wins coach was the other finalist. Danny Broussard of St. Thomas More earned his 1,000th win this season and led the Cougars to the Division II title. Broussard has a career record of 1,021-331, just behind the late Leslie Gaudet of Pine Prairie, who had 1,026 wins.

La’Keem Holmes of LaGrange was selected as the girls Coach of the year after leading the Gators to a 32-4 mark and the first LHSAA girls basketball title in program history.

Senior guard Melvion Flanagan led Peabody on the court, averaging 21.8 points per game. Flanagan earned the Outstanding Player award for the boys squad. Another senior guard, Diamond Hunter of Lee, was picked as the girls Outstanding Player. She averaged 24 points per game while leading the Patriots to a second straight Division II title.

Joining Flanagan on the boys first team are Kenny Hunter of Huntington, Deandre Hypolite of Breaux Bridge, Carter Domingue of St. Thomas More and Michael Pajeaud of Carver.

On the second team are Delatrion Moton of Woodlawn-Shreveport, Jaden Shelvin of St. Thomas More, Marcus Jones of Peabody, Jaden Tyler of Assumptoin and Dionjahe Thomas of Ellender.

Joining Hunter on the girls first team are Jeriah Warren of LaGrange, Taylor Bell of Huntington, Ra’von Robertson of Assumption and Breanna Sutton of Warren Easton.

Second team selections are Dakayla Howard of Neville, Iviona Hatch of Lee, Aasia Sam of LaGrange, Jamia Singleton of Ellender and Tia Shelling of Karr.