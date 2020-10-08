Offensive struggles hinder Gents in loss to Raiders

The offensive struggles continued for the Crowley Gents Wednesday.

Faced with a rare mid-week game that was moved up due to Hurricane Delta, the Gents, under new offensive coordinator Andy Hargroder, managed just 129 yard and five first downs in a 21-6 setback to the Raiders.

In all, the Gents gained just 39 yards on the ground on 28 running plays. On 10 of those plays, the guests were tackled for a loss.

“We can’t continue to make the big mental mistakes and keep putting ourselves in bad positions,” said CHS coach Jeptha Wall, whose team fell to 0-2 with the loss. “We had a few things that we thought we had on the perimeter, but we don’t block, or we block the wrong person or we run the wrong thing and our quarterback is back there running for his life. It’s just the little things like that.

“We’d get a first down, then we’d stall and come back and get a first down, and then stall again. We just can’t keep it going. Offensively, we’re just not clicking and it’s frustrating.”

The Gents also had their fair share of troubles on defense, where they gave up 341 yards rushing and 30 more through the air.

Devin Davis racked up 143 yards and a touchdown on just 12 carries, all in the first half, for the Raiders. Quarterback John Jolivette surpassed the century mark as well, rushing 15 times for 110 yards and a touchdown.

Curstin Dean spelled Davis in the second half and posted 79 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries.

“That was a good backfield that we faced, but I thought we would have done a little bit better job of controlling the line of scrimmage,” said Wall. “Not that we were terrible, but when we did control it upfront; we just didn’t fit holes like we are supposed to.

“We are always like one or two guys right out of place and it seems to always be at the point of attack.”

One of the positives for the Gents’ defense was the fact that they forced four turnovers.

On the flip side, they only turned one of those takeaways into points.

“We had a nice interception, a few strips...it’s always nice to get big plays like that,” said Wall. “We did some things, created turnovers that killed some of their drives, but we’ve got to come back and convert those things.”

The Gents caught a break early in the game when Dae’Jhun Lewis recovered a John Jolivette fumble to thwart a potential scoring threat.

The Raiders got on the board with their next possession by mounting a time-consuming, 15-play series that covered 65 yards .

The drive was capped by a 1-yard touchdown run by Jolivette. The hosts missed wide on the extra point attempt, leaving the Raiders with a 6-0 advantage with 9:36 remaining in the second quarter.

After a 25-yard kickoff return by Jonkeyvon Marks, the Gents mounted a drive of their own and marched down to the NW 10-yard line before turning the ball over on downs.

The Raiders weren’t able to capitalize, however.

On second down at their own 11-yard line, Jolivette fumbled on a run and just like that, the Gents were in business again when Tony Stutes recovered the loose ball three yards away from paydirt.

The Gents didn’t waste the opportunity this time.

Facing fourth down at the 1-yard line, quarterback Logan Vidrine handed off to Dylan Brooks for the touchdown, tying the game at 6-6 with 1:43 left in the half after a missed extra point.

Just as the momentum seemed to shift in favor of the Gents, the Raiders stole it right back and it took just 17 seconds.

After a quick incomplete pass with 1:26 remaining in the half, Davis took a handoff from Jolivette and outran the CHS defense to the end zone for an 81-yard touchdown run.

Christian Lopez split the uprights on the extra point attempt to give the Raiders a 13-6 advantage.

“Giving up that touchdown right before the half hurt,” said Wall.

The Gents created another turnover to start the second half when Tyron Goodley stripped a Northwest receiver after a big gain and Kyle Deville recovered it, giving Crowley the ball back on their side of the field.

Once again, the Gents were unable to capitalize on the and were forced to punt after three plays.

“We get that big turnover to start the third quarter and it looks like the momentum is swinging back to us. But then we peter out and punt it right back to them,” said Wall.

The Raiders added their final score of the night midway through the third quarter on a 30-yard run by Dean.

Omar Butler looked to give the Gents a spark midway through the fourth quarter when he intercepted a Jolivette pass at the Gents’ 29 yard-line.

The Gents managed their only first down of the second half on their ensuing drive, but they eventually turned the ball over on downs near midfield with just under six minutes remaining in the contest.

The two teams traded possessions from there down the stretch with neither really threatening.

Offensively, Marks led the Gents rushing attack with six carries for 18 yard while Nate Harmon and Butler each picked up 10 yards on three carries.

Vidrine completed 10 of his 20 pass attempts on the night for 90 yards.

Marks was the Gents; leading receiver with four catches for 44 yards. Goodley hauled in two passes for 17 yards; Vaughn Sonnier caught one pass for 15 yards and Butler had two receptions for 12 yards.

Offensive lineman Micah Marceaux had one catch, off a deflected pass, for two yards.

The Gents return to action this Friday when they play host to Marksville for their Homecoming game. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. at Gardiner Memorial Stadium.